Carolyn Ann Casey (Howlett) (Case) was born in Mills, N.M., Oct. 4, 1941 to Lee Roy and Alice Case and grew up in Nucla, Colo.
She lived in Buena Vista from 1968 until her peaceful passing on March 20.
She had an older brother Gary and younger brother Glenn.
She was married to John Howlett in August, 1966 and they had two children, Mike and Allen Howlett. They also had four children, Carrol Cook, Ron Howlett, Andra Byrnes, and Tammy Whitcomb from John’s previous marriage.
After the death of John in 2002, she married Bob Casey in June, 2004.
Carolyn was very involved for many years with March of Dimes, American Legion, VFW and Chaffee County Sheriff’s Patrol Auxiliary.
She loved her family, children, great grandchildren and a good game of poker or slots.
Gary Case, John Howlett, Bob Casey and grandson Jake Howlett preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brother and sister in-law Glenn and Enid Case; children Mike and Karen Howlett, Allen and SuzAnne Howlett, Tammy and Lee Whitcomb, Andra and John Burns, Ron Howlett, and Carrol Cook, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn loved us well and will be missed greatly. We are glad she is dancing in paradise.
