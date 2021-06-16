Carol Slater

89, known as a talented dancer; for her grace, laughter, love and kindness
The Good Lord took Carol Florence Slater from us Nov. 25, 2020.
She was born June 8, 1931, to Florence and Joseph Dinter in Jersey City, N.J. Her’s was a life well lived that touched upon the better part of nine decades. An only child, in the 1930s, the family moved to Rutherford, N.J., where she was raised in a loving household by her parents and grandparents Martha and Frederick.
While things were tough in the Depression, this member of the greatest generation never wanted for anything. In the ‘40s, Carol completed her primary education, graduating from Rutherford H.S., where, in her yearbook, she famously said her ambition was to be a member of the school board and give all the children a 6-month vacation twice a year.
Following graduation from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Carol entered the work force with a position in New York City but was was soon married and settled down in Fairfield, Conn. Carol now reinvented herself as a housewife and mother, giving birth to sons Douglas Frederick and John Joseph in 1957 and 1959.
The mountains were calling, and she must go, as she packed up and moved to Twin Lakes in the ‘80s, as the new owner and chief hostess of the Nordic Inn. Following a brief period running the Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs in the ‘90s, Carol settled down welcoming guests from all walks of life and all corners of the world to Twin Lakes.
Her best time welcoming guests though were when granddaughters Stephanie and Jacqueline, or grandson Michael spent time with their Oma. After she finally retired, she gave more time to sons-in-law Cory and Jon, and great-grandsons Sam, Levi and Harrison. Buena Vista was now her new home and, with her many friends, she found time for knitting, book, and sewing clubs, church activities and, of course, Jeopardy.
She volunteered with the American Heart Association and was a member of the Eastern Star. She’s a member of the Order of St. George, and an Honorary Trooper of the 16th Cavalry Regiment for her work for our nation’s soldiers.
She was always there to lend a helping hand at the drop of a hat for her grandchildren, regardless of when or where or the distances and time zones involved. And she was the best dancer you’ll ever meet. As one of her many friends recently put it, her grace, laughter, love and kindness will be missed. She leaves us with her afterglow.
Michael, Brigitte, and Doug; Steffie and family; Jackie and Family; and John and Dawn thank you wholeheartedly for sharing our mother with us.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at Grace Church in Buena Vista. We hope all Carol’s friends can attend.
