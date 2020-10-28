59, could make friends with anyone, loved camping
Carl Sapp II passed away peacefully Oct. 20, with his son by his side in Missouri.
Carl was born June 3, 1963, to Carl Sapp and Camille Johnson in Columbia, Mo.
He married Virginia in 1980 and had a son named Joshua. He lived in Bunker and St. Louis.
In 1984, they had a daughter Elizabeth. In 1992, they move to Buena Vista.
He loved camping, fishing and finding unique items. He could make friends with anyone and would give the shirt off his back.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Carl is survived by stepmom Debbie, a brother (Philip) and 3 sisters (Chris, Carla, and Pia), his children Josh (Jessica) and Liz (Michael). He also has 3 grandkids Alex, Trinity and Damien.
His family meant the world to him. There will be a private family gathering.
There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers please donate to cancer research.
