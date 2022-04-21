65, enjoyed Colorado living, passionate about animal rescue
C Jay Taylor of Buena Vista passed away on April 2, 2022 at his home after a brief illness.
Jay was born on November 10, 1956 in Muncie, Ind. to Kenneth and Maryruth (Holmes) Taylor. Jay graduated from Daleville High School in Daleville, Ind. in 1974. He received a BA in Social Work from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. in 1985.
Jay grew up in Yorktown, Ind. and moved to Colorado with his wife, Peggy, in 2001. He enjoyed Colorado living including jeeping with good friends Mike and Kathleen Walz, hiking, the beautiful mountains and watching Broncos football.
He loved spending family time with his children and grandsons. His passion was animal rescue, fostering more than 30 animals and adopting a total of 12 dogs and cats.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Kenna Larson; brothers-in-law William, Jack, David and Richard Dann; and sister-in-law Debbie Dann.
He is survived by his wife Peg; children Amy, Ben and Adam Vold (Keely); fur babies Lexie, Roxie and Zoey; and grandchildren Jakob and Caleb Vold. Other survivors, include his niece Kendra Kay (Bob) Dickerson and in-laws John Dann, Robert Dann (Sheila), Rebecca Dann, Anita Dann, Karleen Dann, Billie Dann and Mary Ingram (Omar).
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Ark Valley Humane Society in Buena Vista, Colorado and ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) in Muncie, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.