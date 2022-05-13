34, loved traveling and dogs, avid skier, fisherman and swimmer
Bret Lawrence Dusza passed away on April 19, 2022 in Santa Fe, N.M.
He was born to Larry and the late Lily (Lawton) Dusza on September 12, 1987 in Salida.
Bret attended Mt. View High School, Salida High School and Buena Vista High School. He graduated from BVHS in 2006. He played baseball and football in high school.
After high school Bret attended CU Denver and Red Rocks Community College.
Bret acquired numerous certifications as a personal trainer, EMS, firefighter and wild land firefighter.
Bret loved to travel and lived and worked in numerous places in the U.S. and Asia. While teaching in Thailand, Bret made trips to Japan, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam.
He loved photography and art. He worked as a photo editor for real estate and property companies. Bret was working on a couple of photography projects for display and sale in Santa Fe at the time of his passing.
He was an avid skier and fisherman. Bret was passionate about working out and swimming. He enjoyed paddle boarding, playing softball and pickup basketball. He loved his pro sports teams and streamed their games at every opportunity. The teams he rooted for were the Bills, Saints, Sabres, Red Sox, Rockies and the Nuggets.
Bret loved dogs especially Great Danes.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lily (Lawton) and grandparents Wilbur and Kiku Lawton and Eugene and Florence Dusza.
He is survived by his father Larry of Buena Vista, his sister Bridget of Grand Junction, aunts and uncles Marry and Allen Abeyta of Delta, Pat and Leon Lorenc of Greensboro, N.C., Ken Dusza of Manitou Springs, and Steve and Karin Dusza of Hamburg, N.Y. He is also surived by numerous cousins and their families.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
