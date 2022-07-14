Bonnie Groy

Bonnie Evelyn Groy, born in Crystola near Woodland Park, passed away June 30, after a full and beautiful life. She was with family and went peacefully.
Bonnie was born Jan. 14, 1934 to parents Fred and Evelyn Roberts.
She became a nurse and embarked on a life of love and care. She was a practicing nurse for many years, and went on to receive the prestigious Nightingale award for her exemplary nursing service and care for others in need.
She met her husband, Lewis, while working in a hospital in Monte Vista. After moving to Salida, they went on to have five children: Marc, David, Lisa, Deanne and Leslie.
Lewis and Bonnie later moved to Leadville, where they worked and lived for nearly three decades.
Lewis passed in 1994 from early heart disease.
Leslie, followed her mother’s desire of being a nurse and did so as a nurse for Children’ Hospital in Denver and later serving as a missionary nurse in Africa.
While in Africa, Leslie caught malaria and passed from complications. Bonnie loved her children, entire family, and friends unconditionally and unselfishly; and supported them all throughout her life in any way possible.
Bonnie loved God and was passionate about her Catholic faith. As a loyal member of St. Rose of Lima, Catholic Church in Buena Vista, she was often giving the Sunday Mass reading, volunteering at activities and serving in multiple different ways.
Bonnie loved spending time with family and being together. She is survived by her four remaining children, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two additional great grandchildren on the way.
She was deeply loved by many and was blessed to have friendships exceeding 65 years in tenure.
The world was blessed to have Bonnie for the 88 years of her life.
Her entire family and vast network of friends will greatly miss her generosity, caring and loving nature, patience, and selflessness.
The family she leaves behind, the friendships she fostered, and the many lives she touched all pay tribute to the amazing woman, and amazing life Bonnie led.
Services for Bonnie will be held at 10 a.m., July 23 at St. Rose of Lima.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
