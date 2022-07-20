Bobby Neal

90, served in the Army from 1952 to 1954
Bobby Gene Neal passed away on July 8, 2022.
Bob was born October 16, 1931, on his grandfather’s farm south of Springfield in Baca County, Colorado, to Charles Ora and Effie Odelle (Thornton) Neal.
On May 22, 1952, he married C. Isobelle “Izzy” Rosengrants from just down the road. At the time of her death in 2017, they had been married 65 years.
Bob served in the Army from 1952 to 1954, entering the service during the Korean War. He was sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, then to Fort Stewart, Georgia, before being stationed at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland for the remainder of his time.
After his honorable discharge, he worked in road construction for several years, then was a truck driver and diesel mechanic for Farmland Industries, working in La Junta, Cheraw and finally in Wheat Ridge, until his retirement.
He moved to Buena Vista in 2019 to be closer to family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Isobelle, son-in-law Bob Anderson and grandson Ben Griffen.
He is survived by two daughters, Connie Anderson of Nathrop and Cathy (Lee) Griffen of Peyton; six grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Anderson of LaPorte, Jeremy (Jessica) Anderson of Wellington, Jason (Allie) Anderson of Buena Vista, Brian Griffen of Colorado Springs, Bethany (Caleb) Richert of Silvercliff; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter Griffen of Colorado Springs, and Evie and Annabelle Anderson of Buena Vista.
A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista, CO, 81211, on July 29, at 11 a.m.
