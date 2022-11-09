75, Strong wilderness advocate
Bob Box passed away peacefully from complications of ALS on Nov. 7, in his Buena Vista home, holding the hands of his wife Marilyn and daughter Andrea, surrounded by the mountains he loved.
“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
This is how Bob lived his life.
Born Oct. 14, 1947 in Carbondale, Ill., Bob moved to Arizona’s Valley of the Sun in 1953 where he would spend the next 49 years. Arizona was the birthplace of his outdoor life. He was a strong wilderness advocate and an avid rock climber. Chairman of the Arizona Mountaineering Club Rescue Team, he led dozens of technical rock rescues in four different states.
Bob and Marilyn were married in 1988 in Mesa, Ariz. and moved to Buena Vista in 2002. Together they enjoyed skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking and motorcycle riding. From their Colorado base they traveled extensively together, immersing themselves in countries and cultures around the world.
Two intertwining strands in education wove Bob’s professional life.
One strand was 25 years in Arizona public schools as teacher of the gifted, outdoor school coordinator and district specialist, creating science curriculum and providing professional development in science education. Evenings and summers he taught as a faculty associate at Arizona State, Oregon State and Lewis and Clark universities. His final 6 years were as Project Director of a National Science Foundation study of systemic change in science, mathematics and technology education.
The other strand was with Outward Bound USA whose mission is to conduct safe, adventure-based courses structured to inspire self-esteem, self-reliance, concern for others, commitment to service and care for the environment. Thirty-five years with Outward Bound overlapped with public education seasonally, full time or as a consultant. “Work” meant rock climbing, mountaineering, caving, sea kayaking, sailing and whitewater paddling in wide-ranging environments and with all kinds of students including teenagers, prison inmates and CIA undercover.
Before retiring in 2008, Bob spent 7 years as OB’s Director of Safety, conducting safety reviews, staff training and accident investigations from Alaska to the Alps to Kilimanjaro. He often said, “I still can’t believe they paid me to do that stuff.”
Bob is survived by his wife Marilyn Box, son Christopher Box, daughter Andrea Box (Chip Brannan), brother Michael Box (Bonnie), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many strands of extended family.
A gathering of friends and family will be held in Buena Vista in the spring when the weather is warm and the river is high. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, PO Box 1430, Salida, CO 81201 or North Carolina Outward Bound School, PO Box 896893, Charlotte, North Carolina 28289-6893.
Bob’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who reached out in the last year to stay in touch with Bob and to share their company, love, memories and support. Those contacts were so meaningful to Bob and a gift he cherished to the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.