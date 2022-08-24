51, Battalion Chief, felt a responsibility to respond
William Marvin Cordova, Jr. (Billy) of Buena Vista passed away in St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction July 9, 2022. His loving father- and mother-in-law Mike and Paula Wilder were with him at the the time of his passing.
Billy was born in Salida on May 8, 1971 to Veronica and William Marvin Cordova, Sr. (Marv). He graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1989.
Billy began his career in construction and welding directly out of high school. In that same year, Billy joined the Chaffee County Fire Department where his career would last some 33 years and he would serve in a multitude of positions within the department.
At the time of his passing, Billy was a Battalion Chief. Billy also served as a reserve deputy in the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department when needed. In addition to serving in these capacities, Billy served with the Division of Wildlife as a volunteer enforcement officer. He served on Chaffee County Search and Rescue. To say service was a way of life for Billy is an understatement.
In January 31, 2009, Billy married Holly Wilder. Together they had one daughter, Morgan Jo. From this happy union Billy gained and loved two stepchildren, Caleb and Abby Stephens.
Billy owned Marv’s Construction Company, a local excavating business. He loved big equipment and the challenge that earthmoving and contruction brought him. Billy dedicated a lot of time to teaching, training and mentoring his fellow firefighters. He felt a responsibility to respond and made sure to take as many calls as possible.
Outside of work and his dedication to the fire department, he enjoyed time with his family. Billy loved the great outdoors and especially the majestic Arkansas Valley. He loved to hunt and take his family camping. He made time to travel with his family and make lasting memories.
Billy is survived by his wife Holly Cordova; children Caleb Stevens, Abby [Ryan] Sharp and Morgan; mother and father William and Veronica Cordova; brother Micheal [Courtney] Cordova; mother- and father-in-law Paula and Mike Wilder; sisters-in-law Sandy [Josh] Pace and Kristin [Geoff] Feuerstein; and numerous nephews and nieces.
We will have a memorial service at the the “Red” Gymnasium or Buena Vista High School. The service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022 [seating begins at 10 a.m.]. Buena Vista High School is located at 559 S. Railroad St, Buena Vista, CO.
Following there will be a family-style barbeque at Chaffee County Fire Station 1. It will begin at 1 p.m. at 499 Antero Circle Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Memorial donations may be made in Billy Cordova’s name to High Country Bank in Buena Vista, CO. Mailing Address: 516 US Hwy 24 N, Buena Vista, CO 81211 or online at givebutter.com
