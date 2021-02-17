81, Postal Inspection employee was longtime Twin Lakes resident
Beverly Ann Gunderman died unexpectedly of cancer on Feb. 11 at her winter home in Prescott Valley, Ariz.
Beverly was born on Feb. 28, 1939 in Spring Valley, Ill., to Truman and Mary Jean Combes (deceased).
She spent her early years in central Illinois before moving to Colorado in 1963, where she met and married Robert E. Gunderman in 1966. Robert died in 2004.
Beverly was employed by the United States Postal Inspection Service for 30 years, before retiring in 1997 as an Administrative Specialist.
She and her husband were long-time residents of Twin Lakes and retired to their home there full-time after moving from Lakewood. She was a member of Grace Church.
Beverly enjoyed traveling, gardening, embroidery, sewing and crafts and spending time with family and friends, not only in Colorado, but in Florida, Arizona, Minnesota and Oregon.
She was preceeded in death by her brother Harry Combes and survived by her brother Gerald Combes of Henry, Ill., and her sister Jill Hayden (Peter) of Medford, Ore.
She is also survived by her companion in later years, Fred Woodcock of Twin Lakes and many friends and extended family.
Beverly will be laid to rest in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery in Wyckoff, N. J. At Beverly’s request, no services will be held.
If desired, donations in Beverly’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
