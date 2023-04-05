Beulah Miller

Beulah Marguerite Miller, better known to most as Pinky, passed away March 28, 2023 from complications from late-stage dementia.
Pinky was born to Bob and Beulah Waldron on April 10, 1942. Pinky grew up in the Denver area and spent a lot of time helping her parents in the drug store they owned.
Pinky was married to the love of her life Marvin Miller, July 17, 1960 in Westcliffe. Unto that marriage, two children were born: Dawn Miller and David Miller.
Over the years Marvin’s work moved them to Westcliffe, Pueblo and finally they settled in Buena Vista.
Pinky loved hunting antelope, deer and elk with family and friends. She and Marvin loved to play golf, bowl and travel. Pinky spent many years as a dishwasher and cook for Avery Parsons Elementary School in Buena Vista and in her spare time she crocheted.
Once grandchildren came into her life, her heart was completely full. She spent a lot of time playing, cooking, doing crafts and raising pigs with them. Although it was a lot of work, Pinky enjoyed the community coming to share in the annual pig roast in July.
Pinky loved people and her contagious smile will be missed.
Pinky was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, granddaughter Codi Miller and both her parents.
Pinky is survived by daughter Dawn Miller, of Buena Vista; son David Miller (Susan) of Paonia; stepgrandson Danny Shuss (Katy) of Cañon City; granddaughter Brandi Miller (finance Sam) of Louisville, Ky.; and three step great-granddaughters.
Per Pinky’s request there will be no services. The family will have a private gathering in the fall at their favorite hunting spot.
