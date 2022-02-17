96, pianist, French teacher, choir director
Betty Rouch went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2022 in Buena Vista.
She was born on December 2, 1925 along with a twin sister to Mark and Grace Harwood in central Illinois. Their mother died when they were 6 years old and the family moved to Indiana, where they grew up.
They had a wonderful stepmother, Nora, who taught them to sing duets, play piano duets and to cook and sew. At age 13, Betty was voted to be the church pianist, playing for the entire service from prelude to postlude until high school graduation at 17.
After high school, the twins, Lois Nadine and Betty Jean moved to Lafayette. They attended Indiana Business College. Betty also studied at five colleges plus the Alliance Francaise in Paris and the Cleveland Institute of Music.
Betty and her husband, Dr. Jon Rouch, served as medical missionaries in French Equatorial Africa while raising four children: Debbie Dorsey, Buena Vista; Darlene Ohrdort, Colorado Springs; Andrea Frederick, Alaska; and Greg Rouch, Buena Vista.
Dr. Rouch was appointed medical director of the mission board, so the family settled in Cleveland, Ohio. During her years there, Betty played the piano at Cedarhill Baptist Church and taught French at a private elementary school. The family then moved to Warren, Pa., where she participated as pianist, choir director and Sunday School teacher at their church and served as term program chairman of the country music club.
Betty lived in southern California for 18 years, 8 of which she was employed by a private investment company in Pasadena and enjoyed fellowship at Lake Avenue Church. Moving to Buena Vista in 1996, she was involved at First Baptist (Valley Fellowship) and subsequently at Mountain Height Baptist Church, often participating in a variety of Bible study groups.
Betty enjoyed life wherever she lived (eight states and three foreign countries) and made the most of every opportunity. She always felt blessed to have enjoyed travel to Europe and Africa.
Additionally, she was a member of the Women’s Committee of the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra and attended First Night performances in Las Angeles.
Great friends and family rounded out her life experiences. She was blessed to be the grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of 10. Most of all, Betty was privileged to be part of the family of God and thought serving Him was the highest honor.
Betty was proceeded in death by her twin sister, Lois Syrstad Watkins, her husband Dr. Jon Rouch and her eldest daughter Debbie Dorsey.
A Memorial Service is set for 1:00 p.m. February 19, 2022 at Mt. Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
