91, greatest joy was her family, served Buena Vista, Salida communities
Elizabeth (Betty) Propernick, a life-long resident of Buena Vista, passed away early the morning of Nov.24, at her assisted living facility in Lakewood.
Betty was born in Las Animas, Sept. 6, 1929, to Blanche and Roy Irwin. She was one of five children. The family later moved to the Buena Vista area where Betty attended and graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1947.
She married Frank J. Propernick on October 22, 1947. They raised four sons: Dick, Gary, Kirk and Kevin.
Frank passed away in 2004.Betty worked in banking for a number of years, first at the Buena Vista Bank and Trust and later at the Chaffee County Bank in Salida.
Throughout her career, she took great joy in her work and forged many long-lasting friendships in both communities.
Betty served her community as a volunteer at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, the American Legion and the VFW. She enjoyed her time with these organizations always ready to step up and step in to help in an way she could.
She enjoyed her retirement traveling, card games and bingo.
Betty’s greatest joy and source of pride was her family. She treasured her time with her boys, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She often spoke of her daughters-in-law as the girls she never had. Again always ready to step up and step in to help in any way she could: hosting family reunions, cooking babysitting and forever crocheting yet another beautiful afghan for someone dear to her.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Frank , son Gary Propernick, brother Roy Irwin and sister Doris Lane.
Betty will be missed and will be remembered fondly by all. She is survived by son Dick and wife Jacki, son Kirk and wife Linda, son Kevin and wife Candi, grandchildren: Matt Propernick, Brooke Propernick, Zak Propernick, Jake Propernick, Ryan Propernick, Lyndsey Propernick, Berlin Propernick, Bailey Propernick and Britt Propernick along with seven great grandchildren, brother Bill Irwin and sister Marian Calvert.
Due to the current COVID-19 environment the Funeral arrangements are yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.