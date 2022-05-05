Betty Gerard

91, lived in Colorado all of her life, in Buena Vista for 22 years
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Betty Lou Gerard. She went peacefully from complications of COPD and old age on April 28, at Porter Adventist Hospital.
She was born in Denver May 14, 1930 to Harry Otto Oswalt and Ethel Mae Coddington.
She was married to Richard (Dick) Gerard for 52 years. They had two daughters, Cindy and Sue.
She lived in Colorado all of her life. She lived in Buena Vista for 22 years with her younger sister Ruth Bergman until Ruth passed in March 2021. She then moved back to Denver to live with her daughter Sue and son in law Kenny.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse Richard, her daughter Cindy Grantz and 11 siblings.
She was survived by her daughter Sue Langton, Denver; grandchildren Tiffiany Mullins, Kauai, Hawaii, Douglas Mullins, Castle Rock, Christopher and Cory Grantz, Lakefield, Minn.; great-grandchildren Jesse Tapp, Cheyenne Tapp, Colorado Springs, Logan Fisher, Trevor Mullins and Cindy Sue Grantz, Lakefield, Minn.; and great-great-grandchild Nina McLaughlin, Colorado Springs.
A funeral service is planned for Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery, 10201 Grant St, Thornton, CO 80229, followed by a graveside service from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Olinger Highland Cemetery.
She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.
