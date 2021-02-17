Becky Erchul

58, loved her cats, flowerbeds and camping
Rebecca (Becky) J. Erchul of Ely, Minn., passed away at home Feb. 9.
Becky was born on July 3, 1962 in Salida to Jim and Josephine Black. She and her future husband Pat met in 1986, they were united in marriage in 1991 and moved to Ely, Minn., in 1993.
Becky enjoyed her cats, especially B and Dragon, she loved her flowerbeds, the outdoors and camping at the Portage River.
She is survived by her husband Pat; daughters Nichole Herrle of Buena Vista and Kaitlyn Erchul; son Aaron Herrle; brother Charlie Black; sister Deborah Koch and Jan and Gary Erchul of Buena Vista. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held later in 2021 at the Portage River.
Pat wishes to extend a special thank you to his sister Terri for the care she gave to Becky during her final months.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.
