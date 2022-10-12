Barry Allan Karol-Chik of Wheatridge passed away at Denver Hospice Center on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 2:42 a.m. surrounded by his son (Michael) and grandson (Nicholas).
Barry was born in Englewood on Jan. 11, 1944, to Emil Karol-Chik and Shirley Henry. He was a brother to Lynn Fuerst, and father to Mark Karol-Chik, Laura Karol-Chik and Michael Karol-Chik.
He lived in multiple cities throughout his life, including Denver, Lakewood, Littleton and Buena Vista. Barry’s profession was in Management at Coors Brewery Company. He spent 34 years in a variety of roles, including garage services and environmental, health, safety and energy as a director.
Barry loved his family and enjoyed being around them. Holiday dinners were something he always looked forward to and having all the family around made him extremely happy. He also enjoyed time with his loving wife, children, grandchildren, sister, etc.
Barry also enjoyed going to Black Hawk for the scenic drives (i.e. gambling). He also enjoyed anything and everything about cars and could provide you more information on any car than you ever thought you needed to know.
Barry was loved by all that had the pleasure of meeting him. He loved to travel and went on multiple cruises and spent family vacations in Lake Tahoe. Barry was a true gentleman, who taught his children and grandchildren (and all those who took the time to listen) many values, including hard work, integrity, loyalty and how men are supposed to treat women – with respect, honor and dignity.
Barry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia Karol-Chik, who passed on Sept. 9, 2022.
There will be a rosary and service for Barry on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery located at 12804 W. 44th Ave., Wheat Ridge, CO 80033.
