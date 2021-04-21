Barbara Little

BVHS skier, famous for her apples pies at Turner Farm
Barbara Jean Little passed away April 11 at her son’s home, Steve and Patty Little in Vero Beach, Fla.
Barbara was born in Blencoe, Iowa and moved to Carbondale, when she was 3. The next year, her family moved to Buena Vista.
Her family moved to Leadville, back to BV, then back to Iowa while her father served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
They moved back to BV then to Aspen where she lived until she was 16. While in Aspen, Barb skied for the Aspen High School Ski Team and won many races as she traveled with her team to the major ski resorts in the western U.S.
At 16, she moved back to BV and was the lone skier on the Buena Vista High School ski team. She had to work as a school janitor to raise her own sponsorship and travel expenses for herself and a chaperone. Although she scored high in the racing, she only skied for that 1 year for BVHS.
After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from Secretarial School in Denver.
In 1956, Barb married Ron Little. They were married for 63 years. She was very involved in her community and church. She loved BV and was so proud of her town.
She and Ron loved to travel and visited every state except Hawaii. She loved telling people about Jesus and she was always using her natural gifts of generosity and mercy to help others.
She was famous for her apple pies that she shared at the Turner Farm. She loved spending time with her grandkids, gardening, hiking, cooking, playing tennis and doing crafts.
Barb worked part time for Young Life and had various administrative assistant positions, was a First Baptist church (Valley Fellowship)member for 67 years. She was always in a Bible study group and taught Awanas.
She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, taught Good News Club for over 30 years, one of the first members of the BV Tree Board and helped plant many of the beautiful trees that keep BV green and was on the BV Community Park Advisory Board.
Barb was a volunteer with the BV Heritage Society and Museum, she and her husband volunteered with Northern Chaffee County Fire and Rescue, was a hospice volunteer and was always ready to lend her cooking skills for any occasion.
She was preceded in death by parents Dale and Bernice Brown; her husband of 63 years, Ronald Little; son Wesley Little; brothers Harold Brown and Larry Brown.
Barbara is survived by her sisters Ferne Spaulding of Clifton and Annette (Jim) Jowell of Lake Havasu City, Nev.; son Steve and Patty Little of Buena Vista, daughter Linda and Al Williams of Newnan, Ga.; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held in Buena Vista some time this summer.
Commented