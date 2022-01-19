Barbara Cadreau

On Jan. 14, 2022, Barbara Kay Cadreau passed away from complications with her 2 1/2-year battle with lung cancer. She took her last breath in the comforting presence of her husband and daughter at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D.
Barb was born on May 12, 1954, to her parents, Duane and Judith (Porter) Crites in Kokomo, Ind. The family moved to Buena Vista when she was 12 years old.
On March 1, 1970, Barbara married Raymond Rasmussen. They raised two children, Jennifer Kay and Douglas Ray, while Barb worked in an array of occupations.
Over the years, she owned a gas station and convenience store, owned/operated a flooring business, was a professional bookkeeper, provided business management for a heating supply store, managed and cleaned in an apartment complex and worked nights as a server/bartender. In 2006, she moved to Galveston, Ind., for 2 years to care for her grandmother “Gram”.
After her grandmother’s death (2008), Barbara moved to Grand Forks to be closer to her daughter and two grandchildren. She was employed at Menards for 12 years and retired in 2020 due to declining health. It was in Grand Forks she met the love of her life, Rick Cadreau. The couple wed on September 16, 2016. Rick was devoted to Barb and loved her with exceptional care to the very end.
Barb is survived by her husband, Rick Cadreau (Thompson, ND); her parents, Duane and Judy Crites; her brother, Brian (Betty) Crites; her sister, Kristina Crumpton (Rob Kidder) (each of Buena Vista); her daughter, Jennifer Jaeger (Grand Forks, ND); her son, Doug (Susie) Rasmussen (Lincoln City, OR); her step daughter, Shelby Cadreau (Grand Forks, ND); her grandson, Drew (Rachel) Jaeger (Bemidji, MN); and her granddaughter, Bailey Jaeger (Bozeman, MT). She is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents (of Indiana) and her younger brother, Bradley Crites (of Buena Vista).
Barb lived a full life. The breadth of her professional endeavors was amazing, she often worked multiple jobs to provide for those whom she loved. From manager, to custodian, to carpenter, to troubleshooter, there was never a job too big or small for her. Moreover, she was a dedicated wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was generous, beautiful, selfless, firm when needed, tough as hell and her work ethic was unparalleled. She was tenacious.
Barbara was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
