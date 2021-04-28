92, served BVCC Prison Fellowship Ministries
Beverley John Kirkwood of Nathrop passed away on Feb. 22 in Salida.
He was the second son of Arthur Carter Kirkwood and Frances Tucker Kirkwood. B.J. was born Nov. 16, 1928, in Colorado. He grew up in Kansas City, Mo., attended Southwest High School and graduated from MIT in Cambridge, Mass., with a Master’s Degree in mechanical engineering.
Best of all, in Boston he met Mary Ann Biesterfeldt, daughter of Walter and Mildred Morisseau Biesterfeldt.
They married in her hometown of Kirkwood, Mo., in December, 1949. Working in Chicago at R.R. Donnelley Publishing, they had their first three children. Later, he joined his dad and brother in Kansas City at AC Kirkwood and Associates Engineering.He worked there for nearly 30 years, becoming a much sought-after engineer. They added three more children, raising their family in Prairie Village, Kan.
With most of the family out of the nest, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to Israel and Peru, then once retired, they left the Kansas heat and humidity and moved to their favorite spot – the Collegiate Peaks mountains of the Sawatch Range in Colorado.
Buena Vista became home and later they built a home in the Mesa Antero community, enjoying the neighbors, scenery and outreach opportunities.
Among other activities, they became involved in Prison Fellowship.
B.J. stayed active in the Mesa Antero community and church prayer meetings into his 80s, only slowing down when his wife became ill.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 60 years, Mary Ann, his baby sister Ann Marie, his parents and just a few months ago, his brother Tom of Lenexa, Kan.
He is fondly remembered by their 6 children and spouses, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephew.
A loving father and welcoming father-in-law, we miss you but we’re happy for you dad that you’re once again walking hand in hand with mother.
The family is grateful to the Salida HRRMC COVID-19 ICU medical team for their compassionate and skilled care.
Donations in memory of B.J. Kirkwood might be made to Prison Fellowship Ministries, to Chaffee County Community Foundation organization or your favorite charity.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
