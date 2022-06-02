95, woman of faith who loved art, architecture and antiques
Elfrieda Johanna (Anna) Diddens Thompson was born July 3, 1926, in Houston Texas, and passed away on May 24, 2022.
Anna was named after her German grandmothers, and spoke a few German words. Her parents, Herman Engelbert and Gertrude Frieda Diddens, immigrated from Germany to Galveston, Texas in the early 1900s, where her dad had a gas station/grocery store on Humble Highway outside of Houston during the depression.
Anna worked in an art studio for 13 years in Houston where she met David, who worked in a drugstore on the same block.
Anna and David moved from Houston in 1963, and started the Buena Vista Drugstore at two different locations in town. They built the Buena Vista Drugstore on Hwy 24 in 1969, where Anna put her artistic talent to work designing the Buena Vista Drug.
Anna was ecstatic about architecture and antiques, especially antiques with charm. They loved to go jeeping as a family in the mountains where they found renewed peace and joy.
She was a woman of faith, giving her life to the Lord at age 5, spending the rest of her life loving and caring for others. She will be missed by many who knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Henry, Olive and Olga, and her husband, David L. Thompson in 1998.
She is survived by her daughters Tina-Lisa (Frank) Nemick and Tara Leia Thompson (widow); grandchildren Alan, Alex and Greg; great-grandchildren Kylee and Alece; nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Burial will be June 1, 2022 at 11 a.m., Fairview Cemetary, Salida. Memorial service will be June 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at ClearView Community Church, Buena Vista.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to Meals on Wheels.
