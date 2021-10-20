Anna Anderson

94, gardener, seamstress, artist lover her family most
Anna Louise Martin Anderson of Buena Vista passed away Monday, Oct. 18, at home with family.
She was born Oct. 25, 1926 in Akins, Okla., daughter of the late Roy and Ruby Martin.
Ann was an avid gardener, talented seamstress and artist.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, in the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 203 E. Sackett Ave., Salida.
She will be laid to rest in Akins next to her parents and brothers.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Cross.
She is survived by sons Aaron Anderson and Chris Anderson, daughter Linda Efird Wilson (Rick), five grandchildren, Laura Efird Nielsen (Adam), Ryan Cross (Wendy), Lander Efird (Resha), Jacob Efird, Haley Anderson, and eleven great grandchildren.
