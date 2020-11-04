Aggie Moss

82, instrumental in helping start Mountain View Church of Christ, loved teaching Sunday school
Born Gula Agnes Chambers Aug. 28, 1938 to Lawrence and Avetta (Parsons) Chambers in Las Animas, Aggie passed away Oct. 5 in Pueblo.
Aggie started school in a one-room schoolhouse called Pine Hill, 35 miles south of Las Animas.
She moved with her family to Kiowa for 2 years, then in 1950 they moved to Coaldale. She attended school in Coaldale; then in 1951 Coaldale and Cotopaxi consolidated and she remained there until she graduated in 1957.
After graduating high school, Aggie attended Western State in Gunnison; then after college she married Robert Moss.
Aggie and Robert moved to Leadville, where Robert was employed by Climax and they had their son Steven. Tragically, they lost Steven in a trailer house fire.
They moved to Buena Vista soon after the fire and lived there for many years. In 1968, they were blessed to adopt their son, Stacey Moss and in 1978 blessed again with the adoption of their son Stanley Moss.
The boys were her pride and joy. As a family, they enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours camping, fishing and riding dirt bikes with their good friends.
Aggie was instrumental in helping start the Mountain View Church of Christ and loved teaching Sunday school for many years. She loved to share the Lord’s word and wanted everyone to know she knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior.
She had a deep love for knitting, crocheting and made cakes for every occasion.
Her family was so important to her. A memory she cherished was after church loading everyone up in their station wagon and driving to Coaldale to spend time with her family. While living in Buena Vista, she worked for the Buena Vista Post Office and Griggs Vacuums.
Aggie’s sense of humor helped her through some of her hardest times. She had several medical issues such as MS, diabetes and was a breast cancer survivor.
Through all of these struggles she always had a smile on her face and a wonderful sense of humor. She told everyone how important it was to be a donor and said she wanted to donate her body to science.
Her wish was granted on the day of her passing when the Donor Alliance of Denver contacted us and she was able to help others with tissue donation.
Aggie was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Aretta, three sisters Elizabeth Chambers, Patty Banta and Janet Lane, husband Robert Moss and son Steven.
She is survived by her brother Doug Chambers (Madeline) of Cañon City, sons Stacey (Shaundra) of Buena Vista and Stanley (Michael) of South Carolina, grandchildren Shea and Seth Moss of Buena Vista and several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A memorial will be held Nov. 29 at the Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista. Cremation has been handled by Lewis & Glenn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mountain View Church of Christ in Buena Vista, PO Box 1479, or the Salida Church of Christ, 114 Dodge & Teller Streets, Salida CO 81201 in memory of Agnes (Aggie) Moss.
