Addora Delongchamp

73, day care provider for several families in BV
Addora Mahon Delongchamp died Dec. 28, Sun Lakes, Ariz., from breathing issues.
Addora was born in Salida hospital Dec. 5, 1947. She went to Buena Vista High School.
Her parents were Millie and Adlor Mahon. She married Forrest (Frosty) Delongchamp April 11, 1964. She remained happily marred to Forrest for 56 years.
Addora was a wonderful day care provider. She worked for several different families. Also a perfect wife.
She was preceeded in death by father Adlor Mahon and mother Millesent Mahon
Survivors include husband Forrest, son Tim and Scott, four grandchildren, Claire, Josh, Emma and Alex.
Addora will be cremated at Best Funeral services in Mesa, Ariz.
There will be no services. She wished have her ashes spread at the homestead ranch in Buena Vista. This will be done by her husband and two sons and whoever wishes to attend.
