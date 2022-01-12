Elizabeth (Betty) Keeley McCarthy passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021 at her home in Lighthouse Point, Fla.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minn. on Oct.6, 1924, the twin daughter of the late Frank and Alice Mae Duff Keeley.
Betty and her sister Audrey were best friends throughout their lives. They shared their father’s love of humor and passed it on to their combined 13 offspring.
Both were graduates of St. Mary’s School of Nursing at the Mayo Clinic and during World War II, they served in the (U.S.) Cadet Nurse Corps (CNC).
Betty was a lifetime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Lighthouse Point.
Betty was always active in her community. She served for many years in the Broward County Women’s Medical Auxiliary. She regularly attended Bible Study and was a devout Catholic. She loved playing table games, tennis and golfing with her friends.
Betty was a marathon shopper. She was a lifetime member of the Lighthouse Point Yacht Club from its inception.
She and her husband Jack enjoyed spending summers at their home in Buena Vista. In a household of 7 children, Betty was always the rock of stability. A devoted wife of 61 years, she was also a mother and friend with a great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John A. “Jack” McCarthy and her twin sister Audrey Sidow.
She is survived by her seven children Patricia, Mark, Tim, John, Mike, Mary, Frank and their spouses. Each one knows that they were Mom’s favorite. She loved babies and is survived by 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who enriched her life in ways they will never know.
At this time, the family has planned a private burial at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Betty will be announced at a later date.
Comments about her life can be posted and viewed on the Dignity Memorial website at www.dignitymemorial.com/. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.foodforthepoor.org/
