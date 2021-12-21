The area called Chinaman Gulch east of Johnson Village near Trout Creek, is in the national and international media spotlight this week. The gulch was proposed to be renamed Yan Sing Gulch by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Dec. 16 by a unanimously approved motion.
Two years prior, Chaffee County’s board of commissioners voted unanimously against changing the gulch’s name to Trout Creek Gulch. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names had at that time suggested the change based on a complaint and petition for name change it had received.
More recently, the gulch has been referenced along with other off-color relics such as Negro Mesa and Redskin Mountain by outlets such as The Washington Post and Britain’s oldest national daily newspaper, The Times.
“Cancel culture reaches a peak with war on ‘racist’ mountains,” reads the headline from The Times.
Name changes for natural features like these all flow to the U.S. BGN for final approval. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names is a federal body created in 1890 and directed in 2021 by the Department of the Interior to remove the pejorative term squaw from all official feature names listed on federal maps.
Thus, Chaffee County and indeed the entire state of Colorado are not alone in reexamining names of many natural features. The Post article noted that the BGN received or acted on more than 100 proposals in the past year from all around the nation to change offensive names for natural features.
Local, state and federal agencies are struggling with calls for immediate change of offensive names and the various particulars of procedures to do so.
But Colorado’s governor, Jared Polis, has been proactive in addressing this issue, forming the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board by executive order in July of 2020, “to evaluate proposals concerning name changes, new names, and name controversies of geographic features and certain public places in the state of Colorado and then making official recommendations to the governor” (dnr.colorado.gov/initiatives/colorado-geographic-naming-advisory-board).
In the case of Yan Sing Gulch, members of the state board proposed the name, which the county commissioners voted unanimously against changing in November of 2019.
“Normally I have a big degree of sensitivity for these things, but I don’t think it needs to be changed,” Keith Baker, county commissioner said then.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella both said they didn’t think the name was derogatory. Granzella made a motion to send a letter opposing the name change, which was unanimously approved by the board.
Asked for comment regarding the name change just proposed by the state board, Baker declined.
“I am forwarding your email inquiry to Beth Helmke, our county public affairs officer. She should be your primary contact on all media inquiries,” he said.
Helmke responded with a tersely worded statement early Tuesday morning, saying, “The BOCC has not put forth a formal opinion on the name, however, at this point, do not anticipate it will be opposed.”
In the Dec. 16 Colorado GNB meeting which passed the motion to change the name, Baker was mentioned and Helmke made a statement.
“Commissioner Baker graciously joined us in our conversations and he implied that there would be no opposition to the name change. The only question was to find the appropriate name,” said William Wei, a member of the Colorado GNB.
“Dr. Wei, I can add to that,” said Helmke. “I can affirm that this has been brought to the attention of the sitting commissioners.”
Helmke explained to the board that any official position from the board would have been based on the 2019 decision to oppose changing the name to Trout Creek Gulch.
“The commissioners have been following the discussion up to this point,” said Helmke. “They have, as you noted, not taken a formal stance to either support or not the current name proposal but they are aware and have sort of that tacit approval as you alluded to.
“So I don’t anticipate them having both a formal approval but neither do we anticipate them having any resistance to the proposed name and its approval,” Helmke said.
