The National Wildfire Coordinating Group notified the town of Buena Vista Nov. 30, that the town’s wildland program no longer meets the group’s requirements, according to a press release from the town.
Following the town’s dissolution of its fire department last summer, its wildland program came to an end effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“The town of Buena Vista started its Wildland Program in 2018 and operated it from 2018-2021. The program did provide a nice revenue stream which primarily covered administrative costs and helped offset some costs for local fire protection,” the press release stated.
BV residents and former BVFD chief Ernie Morgan took to Facebook to discuss the loss of revenue and the program, especially in the context of the recent Marshall Fire in Boulder.
“We are in the good hands of a very capable fire protection district. Chaffee Fire is well equipped and ready. No department could protect against what has happened in Boulder County,” said Buena Vista Mayor Duff Lacy. “The decision was made as we did not have a fire department. Understand this has no effect on the fire fighting capability of Chaffee County Fire. This was for wildfire fighting, which Chaffee Fire is still equipped for and we are communicating with them for options for our program.”
The full press release is available at bit.ly/3zqE4EA
