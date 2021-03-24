Proponents of proposed Initiative 16 are one step closer to changing animal husbandry laws in Colorado which those in the livestock industry fear could potentially have a devastating effect on Colorado ranchers and other livestock producers.
The initiative proposed by Alexander Sage of Broomfield and Brent Johannes of Boulder, “Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation,” (PAUSE) or “Wilbur’s Law,” moved one step closer to making it onto the 2022 ballot Wednesday when the state’s ballot title setting board approved the single issue title Wednesday and the filing of the original text filed with the state title board Monday.
The title of the initiative as approved is: “A change to the Colorado Revised Statutes concerning expanding prohibitions against animal cruelty to animals, and, in connection therewith, expanding the definition of livestock” to include fish.
Expanding the definition of sexual act with an animal to include intrusion or penetration into an animal’s anus or genitals with an object or part of a person’s body and allowing an exception only for care to improve the animal’s health and eliminating the existing exception for animal husbandry practices.
Defining the natural lifespan for certain species of livestock and providing that slaughtering those animals is not animal cruelty is done according to acceptable animal husbandry practices after the animal has lived ¼ of the natural lifespan.
Removing several exceptions to animal cruelty statutes, including exceptions for animal husbandry; and providing that, in case of a conflict, the cruelty to animals statutes supersede statutes concerning animal care.
The next steps include appeals and opposition. If the title board completes the title setting process and the secretary of state assigns a proposition number, then signature collection would begin.
Supporters of the initiative would have until April 2022 to collect about 125,000 signatures to place the initiative on the 2022 ballot.
The proposed changes to Colorado Revised Statutes include the addition of livestock to the definition of animal and further include fish into the definition of livestock along with bovine (cattle), camelids (llama, vicuña, alpaca), caprine (goat), equine (horse, donkey, mule), porcine (swine),and poultry (fowl).
As written, the changes to Colorado Revised Statues, would take out exceptions for animal husbandry practices.
Another section excludes dogs that worry livestock as a pest which can be exterminated.
A denotation of livestock species’ lifespans in the proposed revision states: “A cow lives to 20 years, a chicken lives to 8 years, a turkey lives to 10 years, a duck lives to 6 years, a pig lives to 15 years, a sheep lives to 15 years, a rabbit lives to 6 years.”
Other species’ lifespans are not defined.
With the proposed definitions of natural lifespans under CRS 18-9-201, that would not allow livestock ranchers and farmers to slaughter a bovine until age 5, a chicken age 2, a turkey age 2½, a duck age 1½, a pig 3¾ years, a sheep 3¾ years and a rabbit age 1½.
The maximum age for Prime, Choice and Standard grades of steers, heifers, and cows is 42 months (3½ years) and Select grade for steers, heifers and cows is 30 months (2½ years) or younger, however, most cattle are slaughtered younger at 1-2 years old. Cattle older than 4½ are considered commercial grade (used for canned and processed products).
Other species such as sheep and pigs are also typically slaughtered younger than the initiative proposes.
At a recent Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District meeting, the board passed a resolution opposing the initiative.
Terry Scanga, general manager of the conservancy district said the reason they opposed the proposal is that it violates the district’s water plan, which includes preservation of agricultural and irrigated lands.
Scanga said the initiative would “wipe out the livestock industry in Colorado and wipe out irrigated lands.”
Scanga said the proposed restrictions on animal husbandry and livestock sales in Colorado would eliminate the market in the state tempting some ranchers to sell off or subdivide their land and sell off water rights, thus changing formerly irrigated lands, and move to another state with less restrictive statutes.
A press release from Colorado Veterinary Medicine Association, stated the initiative as proposed would criminalize some veterinary and animal husbandry practices such as accepted animal husbandry practices including artificial insemination, pregnancy checking, semen collection and fertility testing sires.
Entities planning to oppose the initiative include the Colorado Veterinary Medicine Association, Colorado Farm Bureau, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Livestock Association and other livestock organizations.
A Colorado Livestock Association release stated state livestock organizations are working together to submit the necessary documentation in opposition to the initiative.
Log on to https://cut.ly/9DqNY4 to view the proposed changes to Colorado Revised Statutes.
