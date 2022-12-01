I love the Barbara Whipple Trails. It is not the longest, steepest, most beautiful or overly interesting set of trails in Central Colorado.
But it does have an ample measure of all those qualities and it is right here in our backyard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 2:12 pm
I love the Barbara Whipple Trails. It is not the longest, steepest, most beautiful or overly interesting set of trails in Central Colorado.
But it does have an ample measure of all those qualities and it is right here in our backyard.
I am not the only one who appreciates the Whipple Trails.
More than 140,000 trail users crossed the Whipple Bridge in 2021 and an average of 600 people per day in July — a 20% increase over the prior year based on Bureau of Land Management trail counter data.
The Whipple bridge and trails are the gateways from Buena Vista to a large system of non-motorized, multi-use trails in the Midland Hill area of the Fourmile Travel Management Area.
The complete Whipple trail from the Buena Vista River Park parking area is about 2.5 miles with an elevation gain of 350 feet, going up Whipple South to CR 304 and down Whipple North.
The views of the Collegiate Peaks – particularly Mount Princeton – are fantastic, especially at sunrise and when there is a full moon.
The Middle Whipple follows the Hack Road, the stagecoach road that connected Buena Vista to the Midland Railroad. A telegraph pole dating from the turn of the 20th century is still standing, visible from the along the trail.
The Whipple Trails were established with the construction of the Whipple Bridge in 1991.
Their popularity has resulted in trail use issues including erosion, safety and waste.
The town of Buena Vista started a trail restoration project Nov. 7 that will improve the first 1,500 feet where the trail parallels the east side of the river about 50 feet above the water.
The restoration project will widen the trail to industry standards, enhance the tread sustainability and reroute problem areas.
Additionally, three paths down to the river will be constructed, two viewpoint overlooks will be established and unsustainable social trails will be naturalized.
Shortly after the trail work is completed, the worn and weathered decking on the Whipple Bridge will be replaced.
Elevations Excavation is doing the trail widening and rock removal, including some blasting. The first phase of work is expected to be completed by the end of November.
The trail crew will return in March 2023 to complete the project.
For updates, visit facebook.com/BVParksandRec
Dog waste has been a vexing problem on the Whipple Trails, as it is at outdoor recreation areas everywhere.
The town has recruited sponsors for dog waste bags and is providing dog waste bags at the four dog waste stations within 1,500 feet of the Whipple Bridge.
Dog waste bags are being used – 25,000 were used in 2021 and the town has started stocking 50,000 bags in the dog waste stations.
As a daily walker on the Whipple Trails, the dog waste issue does not seem to be improving. Then I think about how much worse it would be if 25,000 waste bags worth were on the trail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.