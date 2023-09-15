The Whipple Trail, beginning at the Whipple Bridge in the BV River Park, spent the last year getting a facelift. The popular corridor trail is now 4 feet wide and features multiple river access and viewpoints.
“It’s been stated it’s the most popular trail,” said Rec Special Projects Manager Earl Richmond. “People cruise out, get their photos. We want to make sure it’s safe and updated.”
The trail connects to several other routes in the Midland System, making it an entry point for users on the west side of the river. The trail is popular with hikers, bikers, runners and dog walkers. Widening the trail allows for easier passing and fewer traffic jams.
Though funding is often a challenge for projects like this, the town succeeded in getting a Common Ground grant. The trail counter, located at one end of the trail, logs over 500 uses each day in the peak summer season.
The trail now has a consistent 4-foot width. Though there is no one standard for trail width, Trails Advisory Board member Kelly Collins said the National Park Service’s standard for corridor trails felt applicable.
The trail is also much more accessible and enjoyable. Tricky sections like the “concrete luge” and the “Jaws” have been removed or avoided, creating a smoother trail experience. For the luge, rather than creating a feature over the luge, their contractor simply suggested rerouting the trail around it.
“We tasked contractors who put in bids with that question (of the concrete luge) on the site tours,” Richmond said. “There was everything from filling it to doing a wood bridge. The vision to go around was incredible.”
Many problem rocks on the jagged section known as the “jaws” were removed to smooth the trail.
“It was a very, very challenging section, especially for bikers,” Richmond said. “But some liked it, so they wanted to make sure to keep some of it.”
The viewpoints, Collins said, allow trail users to step away for photos without creating traffic jams on the route.
“It gives people the opportunity to take their selfies without standing and blocking the trail,” she said. The viewpoints both offer unobstructed views of the Collegiate Peaks.
The improvements also add multiple river access points, eliminating social trails that involved sliding down the slope to the water. One beachy spot, Richmond and Collins said, has become one of the most popular spots in town for lounging, swimming and spectating.
“People were wanting to get down here, and they were just finding whatever way they could to get down the path without making it official,” Richmond said. “It’s decreasing the impact.”
The trail work involved microblasting and boulder movement. The Southwest Conservation Corps contributed to large parts of the trail, working to shore up and widen the trail and move rocks to their new positions.
“It was done by hand by the Southwest Conservation Corps training crew,” Richmond said of one of the river access points. “It’s pretty good … and the price is right.”
Collins is excited to see the trail reach this point of completion.
“I walk on it just about every morning,” she said. “We applied for grants to do this work three years in a row and were turned down. … We had everything just about ready to go. All we needed was the money.”
“The feelings are good. We got it done,” Richmond said. “It’s awesome how much improved it is.”
Collins said they plan to add another bench to the route, and the Rec Department will likely hold a grand opening soon.
