Thursday
March 16
BUENA VISTA VA RESOURCE FAIR AND TOWN HALL March 16, American Legion Post 55, 338 N. Railroad Street. Resource fair, noon - 3 p.m.; town hall, 3 - 4 p.m. This resource fair will allow thousands of rural veterans to get one-on-one support with understanding, accessing and using their benefits and services. There will also be representatives from NCA (memorials and burials) available in person. Visit buenavistacolorado.org/veterans-resource-fair/ for additional information.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS March 16, 5 - 7 p.m., High Country Bank, 516 U.S. Hwy 24 N., Buena Vista. Meet face to face with other business professionals, learn more about their businesses or organizations and share information on your product or service while enjoying great food and beverages.
SKI FILM SCREENING AND MENTAL HEALTH PANEL March 16, 5:30 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall. Filmmaker John Padilla and Solvista Health will screen “The Mountain in My Mind.” The unique film features breathtaking ski footage and personal stories of ski community members with lived experience struggling with mental health. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. Free; RSVP at EventBrite/The Mountain In My Mind. For questions, please contact Jill Anderson at Solvista Health, 719-275-2351 or email, jilla@solvistahealth.org
HOW’S THE WEATHER UP THERE? March 16, 6 - 7 p.m., Chaffee County Search and Rescue, S. Pleasant Ave. off Gregg Dr. Learn to read the weather before venturing into the high country. Meteorologist Mal Sillars explains how the weather changes at altitude and weather warning signs to look out for while hiking.
Friday
March 17
PILATES/MEDITATION March 17, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BVHS TRIDENT THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘BRIGHT STAR’ March 17-19, Buena Vista High School. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on March 17, 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 and 2 p.m. March 19. Tickets available online at bvhs.ludus.com
Weekend
March 18-19
CANVAS & COCKTAILS Registration ends March 18, Sorelle’s Delicatessen. Event takes place March 24. Join artist Lindsay Rasmussen to create a beautiful landscape in acryllic paints, 6 - 8 p.m. Cost: $70, includes appetizer, dinner, dessert, one drink, paint supplies and instruction (additional drinks and gluten free available at extra charge). Register at www.chaffeearts.com/dinenpaint
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION March 18, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. JoAnn Vineyard will be the speaker and provide music. Special feature by Misti Cureton of Tenderfoot Farm. Refreshments served - $10 per person. RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 18, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
SHAMROCK ‘N’ RUN 4 MILER & KIDS FUN RUN March 18, Eddyline Brewery, 102 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista. Kids Fun Run at 10:30 a.m., 4 Miler at 11 a.m. Participants receive a lucky shirt, custom pint glass and drink token to use at Eddyline Brewery for the post race celebrations. Irish step dancing lesson included. For more information or to register, visit oneloveendurance.com
INTRO TO FLY TYING March 18, noon - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art and science of fly tying in this two-part workshop. All supplies provided. Registration required at forms.gle/DD44qr6PX4Ea9vP4A
AMERICAN LEGION BIRTHDAY DINNER March 18, 2 p.m. For all American Legion Post 55 members and their families. High Mountain BBQ will cater the meal of brisket, pork and chicken and sides. If you are an honorably discharged veteran and would like to join the legion and have dinner with, just bring your DD214 and $40 for your dues to join. RSVP at (719) 836-4899 or email dlatherton23@gmail.com
Monday
March 20
QIGONG March 20, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. Each monthly class will introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow.
Tuesday
March 21
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK March 21, 2 - 3 p.m. Celebrity chef Jernard Wells talks about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
VARSITY BASEBALL GAME March 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER March 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Crested Butte Secondary School.
JV BASEBALL GAME March 21, 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison
Wednesday
March 22
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT March 22, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. We will work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: POLITICS IN LATIN AMERICA March 23, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. What does the emergence of left-wing governments mean in countries in Latin America? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
VOLUNTEER EDUCATIONAL SERIES March 25. AHRA and GARNA are sponsoring a free four-part educational series to train volunteers to help steward the public lands of the Upper Arkansas Valley. Participants will study a different topic each week. Participants can sign up for one or all four training days. To register, go to garna.networkforgood.com/events/54585-ahra-garna-volunteer-education-training-series. For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or by email at landvolunteers@garna.org
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 25, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
INTRO TO FLY TYING March 25, noon - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art and science of fly tying in this two-part workshop. All supplies provided. Registration required at forms.gle/DD44qr6PX4Ea9vP4A
BILINGUAL YOGA March 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK March 28, 5 - 6 p.m. New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff talks about her newest book “Code Name Sapphire.”For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY. An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
