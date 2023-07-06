Thursday
July 6
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PUPPETS July 6, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Meghan and her pals are back and share a story of friendship and sticking with each other through thick and thin. All ages.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 6, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Gene Farrar.
SALIDA CONFLUENCE EXHIBITION July 6-30, Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant, 220 West Sackett Ave. Opening Artists Reception July 6, 5 - 6:30 p.m. Featuring the works of women artists from Chaffee County and around the Salida area.
Friday
July 7
COLORADO BREWERS RENDEZVOUS July 7-8, Riverside Park, 110 Sackett Ave., Salida. Try exclusive beers not featured at the Rendezvous at the Pre-Vous July 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets for the Pre-Vous cost $70. Sample unlimited brews from more than 60 participating Colorado craft breweries at Riverside Park on July 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $60 plus fees; VIP tickets cost $120 plus fees. Purchase tickets for both the Pre-Vous and Colorado Brewers Rendezvous and view the participating breweries via EventBrite.
DESTINATION STORY TIME: WATERSHED RANCH July 7, 10 - 11 a.m., 18840 Mountain View Dr., Buena Vista. Learn about farm life with a few farm stories. Bring a fishing rod for the pond and hiking shoes to explore the ranch. All ages welcome.
PILATES/MEDITATION July 7, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
AHRA SUMMER NATURALIST PROGRAM July 7, 8 - 9 p.m., Salida East Campground Pavilion. Join the park naturalist to learn about Astronomy (PPT presentation) and participate in a live astro viewing, weather permitting. For more info or to register, visit cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Calendar.aspx
Weekend
July 8-9
MOUNTAIN MANIA CAR SHOW July 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buena Vista. Trophies for 10 different categories. Live music by Maynard Mills Blues Band. $35 registration, includes dash plaque, T-shirt and more. Register online at www.mountainmaniacarshow.com. Questions? Contact Daniel Johansen, event director, at 303-717-6837 or johansendaniel@mac.com
SONG AND STORYTELLING July 8, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Featuring “Old Friends: An Evening with Broadway’s Christiane Noll & Richard Carsey.” Season subscriptions and tickets for individual shows are available at TaborOperaHouse.org
MIKE BLAKELY PERFORMANCE July 9, 2 p.m., HIDEOUT, 22865 Maud Lane, Buena Vista. Mike Blakely is a country-cowboy super songwriter, singer, poet and author and extraordinary entertainer. $20 donation at the door. For more info, call Tom at 303-884-1424.
Monday
July 10
‘ATTACK AND FINISH’ SOCCER CLINIC July 10-12, Lake County High School, 1004 W. 4th St., Leadville. Offering the country’s best concepts of offensive movements and theories. 9 - 11 a.m., 2nd-5th grade students; 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., 6th-8th grade students; 6 - 8:30 p.m., high school students. $125 per player. For additional info or questions, call Coach Kevin Washington at (918) 986-2255, or (405) 492-5927.
MONARCH QUILTERS MEETING July 10, 9:30 a.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave. Social time starts at 9 a.m. Guests and new members are always welcome. Come for a visit and meet your fellow quilters. For more info, contact Margy Brown @ 719-221-1565
Tuesday
July 11
LOTUS FLOWER LANTERN WORKSHOP July 11, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about Korea’s unique history and culture while making a lovely lotus flower lantern. Ages 12+ (younger participants welcome with an adult). Registration required at forms.gle/EyAeBo2hgNkxRE748
Wednesday
July 12
DESTINATION STORY TIME: CHALK CLIFFS FISH HATCHERY July 12, 10 - 11 a.m., 22605 CO Rd 287, Nathrop. After sharing a few fishy tales, feed the fish and make your own fish print with our friends at the hatchery.
INTRO TO WOOD CARVING July 12, 10 a.m. - noon. Create a feather from cottonwood bark from downed trees using basic tools and techniques. All wood and tools are provided, but Kevlar or leather gloves are also recommended. Meet at McPhelemy Park Pavilion. Register at forms.gle/Le6xiCKHWVrh1Dbq6
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON July 12, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Hot dogs and burgers served. Please bring a side dish as well as your own place setting. Cecilia from the library will be speaking to us for our program. Door prizes will be awarded.
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 12, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of “Wall-E” (G) followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
LOOKING FORWARD
READ AND FEED STORY TIME: ASIAN THEME July 13, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Enjoy a cultural experience in this Story Time followed by a cooking lesson and ingredients for the family to cook together. Register at forms.gle/W6ZPAZGjCKbWdiMp9
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 13, 6 p.m., Legacy Stage, McPhelemy Park. Tim Burt.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION July 15, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Featuring Stonecroft speaker Joan Vidlak of Colorado Springs. Special feature by Amber van Lueken of Ark-Valley Humane Society. Music by Noelle Hogan. $10 per person. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK July 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Stretch your arms, legs and imagination in family yoga. Everyone is invited to play on the grass in this fun, flexible class. Bring a towel or a yoga mat. Meet near the stage at McPhelemy Park.
BUILD A FLOWER BOX July 19, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to build a wooden planter box perfect for flowers. No woodworking experience required, all supplies provided. Register at forms.gle/BX3nji2E85pa7QrT9
AGING STRONG IN THE AFTERNOONS July 19, 2 - 4:30 p.m., The Stardust, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Movie screening of “The Martian” (PG-13) followed by a brief presentation or discussion providing helpful resources and information to help you age strong and live your best life. Connect with other older adults in the community, share your thoughts and learn from others.
ONGOING EVENTS
CALL FOR ARTISTS 2023 Open Awards Show, Sept. 1-4. Categories: Oil, watercolor, pastels/drawing, acrylic, fiber, printmaking, photography, mixed media 2D & 3D, jewelry, glass, ceramics and wood and metal sculptures. Over $2,600 in awards. Online registration open from June 26 to July 24 at www.chaffeearts.com
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
RALLEY IN THE VALLEY PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION is open from June 1 to Aug. 18 at pickleballbrackets.com. The tournament is open to players 10 and older. Cost is $40 for one event, $10 for a second event and a $5 registration fee. To learn about Peak to Peak Pickleball Club, visit peaktopeakpickleball.com
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NTHE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.