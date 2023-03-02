Thursday
March 2
BOYS MS WRESTLING March 2, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Middle School. Vs. Cañon City and Harrison middle schools.
WORK-BASED LEARNING INFORMATION SESSION March 2, 6 - 6:30 p.m. This session teaches about connecting students with our community and providing students opportunities for work. Contact BVHS principal Liz Barnaby at (719) 395-7101 or lizb@bvschools.org
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MEETING March 2, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main Street. The League of Women Voters will host a panel offering updates by the commissioners and provide attendees an opportunity to meet both returning and new commissioners. The commissioners will respond to questions submitted in advance to karendils4@gmail.com. Public welcome to attend. Light refreshments served. The panel will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to lwvchaffeecounty.org
Friday
March 3
DESTINATION STORY TIME: BUENA VISTA FIRE STATION March 3, 10 - 11 a.m. Visit the fire station and meet some of the people who keep us safe and help when there is an emergency. After story time, explore the emergency vehicles (if they are not out on a call).
PILATES/MEDITATION March 3, noon - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility.
ALTITUDE EXPOSURE: PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS March 3, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Take better pictures of amazing mountain landscapes, people and experiences. Author and photographer Greg Smith shares his photographs and technical and creative tips to help any photographer.
CHAFFEE ARTS ‘ARTIST OF THE MONTH’ March 3, 4 - 6 p.m., 317 E. Main St., Buena Vista. Chaffee Art’s March ‘Artist of the Month’ focuses on Ellie Padgett at her gallery opening and reception. Her artwork features a collection of quilts and mixed media pieces using materials from all over the world. Light refreshments and beverages served.
SPIRITS IN THE SHAFT March 3, 6 - 9 p.m. The National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum will be exploring how life was living in the wild West. Tastings of wine, beer, whiskey, along with light hors d’oeuvres will be available for sampling. If interested, visit mininghalloffame.org/spirits-in-the-shaft
75TH LEADVILLE SKI JORING AND CRYSTAL CARNIVAL March 3-5. Horse-and-rider teams barrel down Leadville’s snow-covered main street, pulling skiers over soaring jumps. It’s the 75th running! Celebrate with dances, fatbike races and more. Volunteers needed for ski joring; call Duffy: (970) 471-5535
Weekend
March 4-5
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 4, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
SEED STARTING FOR NEW GARDENERS March 4, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about frost dates, seed packet information and watch a seed starting demonstration. Each participant will receive a seed starting kit. Register at forms.gle/7g3BXcJu1AAATLNx6
HCFAA PRESENTS ALADDIN KIDS March 4-5, 6:30 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. 45-minute musical based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”Tickets available at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children ages 3 and under.
AVMD COMMUNITY DANCE March 4, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. No partner or experience are necessary. Come, make a friend, listen to a live local band and enjoy some fun exercise by dancing. For more information, contact Lee at 210-275-3355.
CENTRAL COLORADO HUMANISTS SUNDAY SCIENCE March 5, 10 a.m., the Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett, Salida. The subject will focus on the story behind the 80 or so annual missions performed by Chaffee County’s volunteer Search and Rescue (SAR) teams, featuring Bill Sample, a member of the SAR-South team. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. A discussion will follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are not required but welcome.
Monday
March 6
QIGONG March 6, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. Each monthly class will introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow.
Tuesday
March 7
MEDITATION March 7, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
Wednesday
March 8
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON March 8, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Join us for the “Wearing of the green” as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef and cabbage. Please bring a side dish to accompany it and your own place setting. Bob Hickey will do a talk on the geology in our area. Door prizes will be awarded.
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT March 8, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. We will work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
LOOKING FORWARD
18TH ANNUAL RUN THROUGH TIME March 11. Trail marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run will take place on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding roads in Salida. Volunteers are also needed. Registration prices will increase after Jan. 31. For more information or to register, please visit runsignup.com, or email Kristy Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR March 11, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. This year’s theme is the “Indomitable Spirit.” $15 for GARNA members, $20 for non-members. Online tickets at Will Call. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit garna.networkforgood.com/events/52166-mountainfilm-on-tour-2023?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2412933
COMMUNITY FILM NIGHT March 11, BOX of BUBBLES, 135 E. 2nd St., Salida. Doors open and beverages available at 6 p.m.; short film program runs 7 - 8:20 p.m.; announcements, connecting, community and sign up list to show your own film, 8:30 - 9 p.m. Cost: Donation $7-$12 offering. For more info, email director@mimebox.net
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES March 13-23. Classes will be held from 6 - 8:30 p.m. for five nights. The mandatory field day will be at 9 a.m. at the Division of Wildlife shooting range at the Chaffee County Landfill property. The final class will be test night on Thursday, March 23. Registration is online at cpw.state.co.us (or Google Colorado Parks and Wildlife). Cost is $10. For more information, please call Randy Hancock at 395-2888 or Kevin Madler at 539-8413.
SKI FILM SCREENING AND MENTAL HEALTH PANEL March 16, 5:30 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall. Filmmaker John Padilla and Solvista Health will screen “The Mountain in My Mind.” The unique film features breathtaking ski footage and personal stories of ski community members with lived experience struggling with mental health. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. Free; RSVP at EventBrite/The Mountain In My Mind. For questions, please contact Jill Anderson at Solvista Health, 719-275-2351 or email, jilla@solvistahealth.org
ONGOING EVENTS
CCW YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Feb. 10-March 10. Two featured categories: Junior division for 10- to 13-year-olds writing stories of 500-1,000 words and senior category for 14- to 18-year-olds writing stories of 600-1,500 words. One entry per participant; electronic submissions only. Detailed submission guidelines, more details about the Youth Writing Contest and information about CCWE can be found online at www.ccwritersexchange.org
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista. 2 p.m. meetings on March 5, March 19, April 9, April 23. 719-937-1271
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) March 7, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.