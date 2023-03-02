Aladdin HCFCAA

Rowan Kryna, left, and Sadie Madler stand at the forefront as Aladdin and Jasmine in the musical “Aladdin” at DPCA, March 4-5 at 6:30 p.m. Joining them in the background are, from left, Emerson Fritsch, Ashley Hart, Emerson Pikul, Emme Sanderson and Eira Fritsch.

 Andrewa Newell

Thursday

March 2

