Thursday
Feb. 23
GREAT DECISIONS: CHINA AND THE U.S. Feb. 23. Buena Vista Public Library. How will the United States respond to China’s growing global presence? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom at bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
BOYS MS WRESTLING MATCH Feb. 23, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. TBD.
SPIRITUAL DISCOVERY IN A TIME OF UPHEAVAL Feb. 23, 7 - 8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Looking for new ways to find peace during turbulent times? Come to a free talk open to all sharing Bible-based ideas for responding to the challenges that arise in life. www.christiansciencebv.com/lecture-2023.html
Friday
Feb. 24
ROCK RUN GIVES: LAST FRIDAYS Feb. 24. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to a chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution. The chosen organization for Feb. 24 is elevateHER.
PILATES/MEDITATION Feb. 24, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Monday
Feb. 27
QIGONG Feb. 27, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday
Feb. 28
BILINGUAL YOGA Feb. 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly
class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Feb. 28, 2 - 3 p.m. Highly-acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson talks about her brand new novel “The House of Eve.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT March 1, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
BOYS MS WRESTLING March 2, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Middle School. Vs. Cañon City and Harrison middle schools.
WORK BASED LEARNING INFORMATION SESSION March 2, 6 - 6:30 p.m. This session teaches about connecting students with our community and providing students opportunities for work. Contact BVHS principal Liz Barnaby at (719) 395-7101 or lizb@bvschools.org
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MEETING March 2, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main Street. The League of Women Voters will host a panel offering updates by the commissioners and provide attendees an opportunity to meet both returning and new commissioners. The commissioners will respond to questions submitted in advance to karendils@gmail.com. Public welcome to attend. Light refreshments served. The panel will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, go to lwvchafeecounty.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME: BUENA VISTA FIRE STATION March 3, 10 - 11 a.m. Visit the fire station and meet some of the people who keep us safe and help when there is an emergency. After story time, explore the emergency vehicles (if they are not out on a call).
PILATES/MEDITATION March 3, noon - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility.
ALTITUDE EXPOSURE: PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS March 3, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Take better pictures of amazing mountain landscapes, people and experiences – from snow-covered slopes to summer festivals and fall color. Author and photographer Greg Smith shares his photographs and technical and creative tips to help any photographer.
SPIRITS IN THE SHAFT March 3, 6 - 9 p.m. The National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum will be exploring the wild, wild West, primarily focusing on how life was living in this age. Tastings of wine, beer, whiskey, along with light hors d’oeuvres will be available for sampling as guests move about all five floors of the museum. If interested, visit mininghalloffame.org/spirits-in-the-shaft
HCFAA PRESENTS ALADDIN KIDS March 4-5, 6:30 p.m., Darren Patterson Christian Academy. 45-minute musical based on Disney’s “Aladdin.”Tickets available at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children ages 3 and under.
75TH LEADVILLE SKI JORING AND CRYSTAL CARNIVAL March 3-5. Horse-and-rider teams barrel down Leadville’s snow-covered main street, pulling skiers over soaring jumps. Celebrate with dances, fatbike races and more. Volunteers needed for ski joring; call Duffy: (970) 471-5535
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 4, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
AVMD COMMUNITY DANCE March 4, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. No partner or experience are necessary. Come, make a friend, listen to a live local band and enjoy some fun exercise by dancing. For more information, contact Lee at 210-275-3355.
ONGOING EVENTS
CCW YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Feb. 10-March 10. One entry per participant; electronic submissions only. Detailed submission guidelines, more details about the Youth Writing Contest and information about CCWE can be found online at www.ccwritersexchange.org
REGISTRATION FOR EMPOWERHER SPRING PROGRAM
elevateHER’s spring program begins March 3, runs 10 weeks and ends with their Capstone the first week of May. Participants will be able to enjoy spring activities like skiing, rock climbing and biking. The program is completely free for the participant; all transportation, gear, food and professional instruction will be provided. Space is limited; call or text (719) 285-4243 or email info@elevateherco.org to sign up.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista. 2 p.m. meetings on March 5, March 19, April 9, April 23. 719-937-1271
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) Feb. 21, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
