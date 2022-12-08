Thursday
Dec. 8
DECEMBER CREATIVE MIXER Dec. 8, 5 - 6:30 p.m., Paquette Gallery. Enjoy holiday music and art by Lars Leber. Cash bar available.
Friday
Dec. 9
MINI-BLESSINGS HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW Dec. 9-11, 6 - 8:30 p.m., McPhelemy Park. $10/car $3/person.
‘PEACE ON EARTH’ The Noteables, accompanied by their jazz band and guest instrumentalists, will welcome in the holiday season with this concert series. Dec. 9, 7 p.m. at ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road; Dec. 10, 7 p.m. at Ascension Episcopal Church, 349 E Street; Dec. 11, 3 p.m. at Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
Weekend
Dec. 10-11
CPR & FIRST AID CLASS Dec. 10, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. The Chaffee County Fire Dept. leads this free training to empower citizens to step up and assist in emergency health situations. Ages 12 and up. Bring your own lunch; snacks will be provided. Class is free; limited to 9 participants. Register at visit buenavistalibrary.org
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Dec. 10, noon - 1 p.m. Bestselling author Fredrik Backman discusses his works, including his new novel “The Winners.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
‘FREERIDE’ SNOWBOARD ART SHOW Dec. 11, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Monarch Mountain base lodge cafeteria level. Appetizers and beverages provided by Monarch Mountain. Free and open to the public. Exhibit continues throughout the ski season.
Monday
Dec. 12
NARFE BILLIE LOVE CHAPTER 2286 HOLIDAY LUNCHEON Dec. 12, 11:30 a.m., Jan’s Restaurant, 304 U.S. 24 N., Buena Vista. A short meeting will be held to update members on recent events, collect donations for Alzheimer’s research and elect chapter officers for 2023. For more information, call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or chapter president Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
CHAFFEE REPUBLICANS MEETING Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m., Salida United Methodist Church. All Republicans welcome to attend.
Tuesday
Dec. 13
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 13, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. James Irwin Charter.
BOYS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 13, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. James Irwin Charter.
MEDITATION Dec. 13, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. James Irwin Charter.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. James Irwin Charter.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. James Irwin Charter.
Wednesday
Dec. 14
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Nicole Eustace discusses her 2022 award-winning book “Covered with Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Dec. 14, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Ham will be served. Please bring a side dish or dessert to add and your own place setting. We will have a Christmas gift exchange so bring a wrapped gift to contribute (either a re-gift or a purchased gift for no more than $5).
free legal self-help clinic Dec. 14, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 2 Dec. 14, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Topics include HTML, CSS and JavaScript and will provide the foundation you need tocreate your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one of ours. Register at forms.gle/HfSHXTvCcGDVjAKu9
HIGH SCHOOL FAMILY/STUDENT EXTRACURRICULAR NIGHT Dec. 14, 6 - 7 p.m., Performance Flex, Buena Vista High School. We have a special guest and presentation for all students and families involved in school activities. Even in this busy season, we encourage everyone to reserve this one hour for unforgettable evening together.
LOOKING FORWARD
CITIZEN TASK FORCE MEETING Dec. 15, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., 307 W Sackett Ave., Salida. Participants may attend in person or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf. Agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration prior to the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE Dec. 16, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., High Country Bank, 516 U.S. Hwy 24 N., Buena Vista. Join us for treats and cheers.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Christmas carol sing along and interactive Christmas card coloring. Speaker will be Pastor Joe Chambers of Mountain Heights Baptist Church. $15 per person – RSVP deadline Dec. 16 to Betty 719-395-6967 or Jan 719-395-3108.
WAGON RIDES Dec. 17-18, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt. Princeton Riding Stables, 14582 County Road 162. The cost: Bring a bag of groceries for the food banks. Bring your family and have a great time.
QIGONG Dec. 19, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s supports older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays, 10 a.m. The Salida Circus teaches stretches, games and circus skills including juggling, tumbling, parent tot acrobatics, and so much more. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
