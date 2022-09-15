Thursday
Sept. 15
GIRLS C-TEAM LEAGUES VOLLEYBALL GAME Sept. 15, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Center.
GIRLS JV LEAGUES VOLLEYBALL GAME Sept. 15, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Center.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Sept. 15, 5 - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Mix and mingle with library and business friends. Sample the Library’s Artist’s Palette class and practice Mandala dot painting. Light refreshments, beer, wine, margaritas and non-alcoholic drinks are included. Registration: $10 for BV Chamber members, $15 for non-members. Register online at bit.ly/BVBizSept15 or cash at the door.
GIRLS VARSITY LEAGUES VOLLEYBALL GAME Sept. 15, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Center.
Friday
Sept. 16
BVHS CLASS OF 1982 REUNION Sept. 16. Informal gathering the evening of Sept. 16 [location to be determined], a tour of school facilities and a picnic are scheduled for Sept. 17, and breakfast on Sept. 18. Former class sponsors, teachers and staff members are invited to join. Please contact Julie Evans Kersting or Doyle Nyberg for additional details and information. Email bvhsclassof1982@gmail.com
TEEN AMBASSADORS Sept. 16, 3:45 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school on the 3rd Friday of every month to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 16, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Kevin Cardinal.
Weekend
Sept. 17-18
GREAT COLORADO VS TEXAS TOMATO WAR Sept. 17, located at a donated pasture just north of the intersection of Chaffee County roads 140 and 250. Individuals and teams representing the states of Colorado and Texas will toss two tons of well-ripened tomatoes at each other. Details of the event, including participation information, are available at www.TomatoWar.org
CHAFFEE GREEN HOMES TOUR Sept. 17, 9 a.m., Salida Farmer’s Market in Salida, Alpine Park at 5th and E Street. Tour maps available at sponsor booths. Five homes in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs will be open until 2 p.m. for tours that will showcase their energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable living practices. Register at bit.ly/3wHi9Zy
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Sept. 17, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Jill Pursell from Glenwood Springs, with special feature by Michele McKee from The Village-Downtown BV. Music by Rebecca Poos. $10 per person, $5 for 30 years or under. Refreshments available. RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy 719-395-8230
VARSITY HOMECOMING FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 17, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Gunnison
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST Sept. 18, 7:30 - 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Hall. Menu includes breakfast burrito smothered in green chili. Proceeds will benefit Coats for Kids.
BVHS CLASS OF ‘72 REUNION Sept. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School cafeteria. Tours of school included. Please come even if not signed up. Meet at VFW after football game on Sept. 17. Nancy Locke, 719-239-1662
Tuesday
Sept. 20
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Sept. 20, noon - 1 p.m. British-American writer, journalist and consummate adventurer Simon Winchester covers many aspects of his work across myriad fields of history, technology and geology. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
2022 COMMUNITY AWARDS Sept. 20, 2:30 - 4 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. Winners for Volunteer, Philanthropist and Organization of the Year will be announced at the event and each will receive $500 to a local nonprofit of their choice. Tasting booth hosted by Woods Distillery, Eddyline Brewery Beer and hors d’oevres by Kalamatapit Catering. Tickets are $20.
GIRLS MS VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 20, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Florence.
Wednesday
Sept. 21
BUENA VISTA PICKLEBALL COURT DEDICATION CEREMONY Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m., Buena Vista River Park. After the ceremony, stay to enjoy food and drinks, the pro exhibition match (bring a chair), group
photos (wear your P2P Club shirt) and pickleball play (bring your paddle).
ARTIST’S PALETTE: MANDALA DOT PAINTING Sept. 21, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public library. Learn the technique of acrylic dot painting while creating a wooden mandala ornament. All supplies provided. Registration required at buenavistalibrary.org
MS FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Harrison Middle School.
GIRLS MS VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Cañon City Middle School.
LOOKING FORWARD
VIRTUAL: SALEM WITCHES Sept. 22, 1 - 2 p.m. Join the Buena Vista Public Library to learn more about the Salem Witch Hunt of 1962. Join from your computer or gather for a viewing party at the library. Registration and more information at buenavistalibrary.org
CHAFFEE HOUSING AUTHORITY HOUSE PARTY Sept. 22, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Mingle with local housing professionals while hearing the latest from CHA on their strategic plan to meet workforce housing needs. Appetizers from Amica’s, a cash bar, mocktails and live music. Free to the public but registration is required. Go to www.ChaffeeHousingAuthority.org/houseparty, or RSVP to Becky Longberg at 719-530-2590.
22ND U.S. SERVICE ACADEMY Sept. 22, 5:30 - 7:45 p.m. The five Service Academies and four college ROTC Programs will present a U.S. Service Academy, ROTC and Congressional Information Event virtually. Preregister for this event at https://bit.ly/3xiUBuA
14ER FEST Sept. 23-25. Motorized and nonmotorized trail festival. See 14erfest.org for more information.
VARSITY FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Limon.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Brian Bishop.
CRA STEWARDSHIP EVENT Sept. 24, on CR 250 at the base of Mount Shavano. Groups will clean out and downsize campfire rings for safety and pick up trash. Contact Event Coordinator Joe Greiner at adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to find out where to meet and what to bring. Visit chaffeerecadopters.org for more information.
PLAY, LEARN & GROW - GROWING READERS SEPT. 26, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Caregivers and their children experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities set up in self-paced stations. Build a take-home kit as you go. Register at buenavistalibrary.org
QIGONG Sept. 26, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
GENTLE YOGA Sept. 27, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Sept. 27, 2 - 3 p.m. Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz talks about his book “Trust.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
GREAT FUTURES GALA Sept. 28, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion. Featuring a buffet dinner, a new video featuring the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and a live auction. Two Club heroes will be honored, and comedian Chris Voth will round out the evening. Tickets are $50 and are available at eventbrite.com
CENTRAL COLORADO CONSERVANCY FUNDRAISER Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Ranch. Local food and beverages, a silent and live auction, live music and opportunities for conservation-minded community members to connect. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event until Sept. 28, or until the event sells out. For more information, to become an event sponsor or to volunteer, email info@centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
INVITATION TO JOIN the Arkansas Valley Gospel Choir which will be singing at ClearView Community Church Sunday Nov. 6 with four Thursday evening rehearsals leading up to it. Music reading isn’t necessary. For more information and specific times, contact Brandon Chism at brandon@clearviewcommunity.org, call the church office at 719-395-3120 or visit their website at clearviewcommunity.org/music-ministry
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org or email info@namichaffee.org
