Thursday
Feb. 9
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: COLOR LAYERING, PART 2 Feb. 9, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore color layering and blending techniques, learn about color theory, and create a color menu to enhance botanical illustrations in this two-part class. Register at forms.gle/nJXDEmFrg7km73v48
SHINE A LIGHT ON SLAVERY DAY Feb. 9, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E. St. An overview of what is happening in Chaffee County and a video Global Broadcast from A21 showing what is happening worldwide, helping others learn how to identify and prevent trafficking and help those who are trapped. www.bvhope.org
GREAT DECISIONS: WAR CRIMES Feb. 9, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. What is a war crime? How does this definition apply to recent events in Ukraine? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom at bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Feb. 9, 5 - 6 p.m. New York Times bestselling author Lana Harper discusses the enchanting third installment of her popular “The Witches of Thistle Grove” series. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Friday
Feb. 10
CCW YOUTH WRITING CONTEST Feb. 10-March 10. Two featured categories: Junior division for 10- to 13-year-olds writing stories of 500-1,000 words and senior category for 14- to 18-year-olds writing stories of 600-1,500 words. One entry per participant; electronic submissions only. Detailed submission guidelines, more details about the Youth Writing Contest and information about CCWE can be found online at www.ccwritersexchange.org
PILATES/MEDITATION Feb. 10, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue, Buena Vista. Movie night, “Patriotic Comedians.” Dessert will be served.
Weekend
Feb. 11-12
REPUBLICAN PARTY ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Poncha Springs Townhall, 333 Burnett Avenue Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING Feb. 11, 10 a.m. - noon, corner of Main Street and Highway 24.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 11, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Woodland Park.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Woodland Park.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 11, 2:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Woodland Park.
GIRLS C-TEAM BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 11, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Woodland Park.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 11, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Woodland Park.
Monday
Feb. 13
LWVCC HEALTH AND HEALTHCARE PANEL Feb. 13, noon, Salida City Hall in the City Council Chambers. The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County will host a panel of local experts to look at the health and healthcare strengths and challenges facing county residents. The public is welcome both in person and on Zoom. The Zoom link can be found on the LWVCC website https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org
GIRLS MS BASKETBALL GAME Feb. 13, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Woodland Park Middle School.
Tuesday
Feb. 14
BILINGUAL YOGA Feb. 14, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BEGINNER RECORDER FINAL CLASS Feb. 14, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 7 to 11. A highly engaging, beginning recorder class, kids play the recorder, read music on the staff, including rhythms, notes and articulations. All materials provided. Register at forms.gle/hhd3Pg8AZBZJ5s767
Wednesday
Feb. 15
CITIZEN TASK FORCE MEETING Feb. 15, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Participants may attend in person (307 W. Sackett Ave, Salida) or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf. Agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration prior to the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us
GIRLS MS BASKETBALL GAME, Feb. 15, 4 p.m., Buena Vista Middle School. Vs. Salida Middle School.
LOOKING FORWARD
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Feb. 16, 11 a.m. - noon. Award-winning author Grace M. Cho discusses her memoir “Tastes Like War.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Feb. 16, 5 - 7 p.m., Stardust Event Center, 16450 Co Rd 306, Buena Vista. Meet face to face with other business professionals, learn more about their businesses or organizations and share information on your product or service while enjoying great food and beverages. Admission is free to members and $15 for non-members.
RESOURCE FAIR AND TOWN HALL FOR RURAL VETERANS Feb. 17, Buena Vista Community Center, Pinon Room, 715 E. Main St. One-on-one support with VA benefits and services provided by VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System. Resource fair, 12 - 2 p.m.; town hall, 2 - 3 p.m.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Feb. 18, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Peter Andersen, youth and family pastor. Special feature and music will focus on Elvis and special couples. Refreshments served. $10 per person. RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy 719-395-8230.
MEDITATION PRACTICE Feb. 21, 5:15 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation. Discuss and practice meditation in a group setting.
SPIRITUAL DISCOVERY IN A TIME OF UPHEAVAL Feb. 23, 7 - 8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Looking for new ways to find peace during turbulent times? Come to a free talk open to all sharing Bible-based ideas for responding to the challenges that arise in life.
ONGOING EVENTS
REGISTRATION FOR EMPOWERHER SPRING PROGRAM
elevateHER’s spring program begins March 3, runs 10 weeks and ends with their Capstone the first week of May. Participants will be able to enjoy spring activities like skiing, rock climbing and biking. The program is completely free for the participant; all transportation, gear, food and professional instruction will be provided. Space is limited; call or text (719) 285-4243 or email info@elevateherco.org to sign up.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous can help. 217 Crossman Avenue, Buena Vista. 2 p.m. meetings on Feb. 5, Feb. 19, March 5, March 19. 719-937-1271
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) Feb. 7 & 21, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays (No class Feb. 20), 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE First Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
NAMI Chaffee County An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.