Thursday
Sept. 29
CENTRAL COLORADO CONSERVANCY FUNDRAISER Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Ranch. Local food and beverages, a silent and live auction, live music and opportunities for conservation-minded community members to connect. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event until Sept. 28, or until the event sells out. For more information, to become an event sponsor or to volunteer, email info@centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
Friday
Sept. 30
EMBRACING AGING EXPO Sept. 30, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Expert speakers on topics including Diabetes, Women’s Health, Eating for Bone Health and many more. Activities will include e-bike demonstrations, exciting prize giveaways, pickleball, fitness classes and more. Lunch provided by Kalamata Pit, functional assessments provided by Leslie Duran, ice cream complimentary of Salida Pharmacy and Fountain and prizes provided by community table partners. For further details, please visit www.embracingagingchaffee or e-mail Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org
VARSITY FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 30, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. North Fork High School.
Weekend
Oct. 1-2
BALLROOM FALL JAM Oct. 2, Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel. Fundraiser benefitting Coletrain Music Academy. CMA Group Jam 4 - 6 p.m., live music 6:30 - 9 p.m. Games, live auction, food and drinks available for purchase at Wesley & Rose. Tickets: $25 at tickets.coletrainmusicacademy.com
Monday
Oct. 3
VOTE 411, the online election information site, goes live Oct. 3. Available in both English and Spanish, the site allows voters to check their registration, learn about candidates and track their vote. Visit Vote411.org
GIRLS MS VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 3, Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Harrison Middle School.
QIGONG Oct. 3, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday
Oct. 4
‘CANDI-DATING’ FORUM Oct. 4, 6 - 7:30 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Meet-and-greet sessions for local and state candidates. Candidates for County Commissioner – Adriane Kuhn, unaffiliated; PT Wood, Democrat; and Brandon Becker, Republican – and County Clerk – Lori Mitchell, Democrat, and Elaine Allemang, Republican – will be present.
Wednesday
Oct. 5
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Oct. 5, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
TOWN HALL Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. The Town of Buena Vista and the Historic Preservation Commission will review and educate the property owners and citizens of Buena Vista on the use and implementation of the Architectural Design Guidelines for East Main. Open to the public with opportunity for feedback and questions.
DESTINATION STORY TIME Oct. 7, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Head to Mini-Blessings and lead a miniature horse through the arena, explore the sensory garden and jump in leaves to celebrate fall.
CPR & FIRST AID CLASS Oct. 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. The Chaffee County Fire Dept. leads this free training to empower citizens to step up and assist in emergency health situations. Ages 12 and up. Bring your own lunch; snacks will be provided. Class is free; limited to 9 participants. Register at visit buenavistalibrary.org
‘CANDI-DATING’ FORUM Oct. 9, 3 - 4 p.m., Salida Community Center. Meet-and-greet sessions for local and state candidates. Candidates for County Commissioner – Adriane Kuhn, unaffiliated; PT Wood, Democrat; and Brandon Becker, Republican – and County Clerk – Lori Mitchell, Democrat, and Elaine Allemang, Republican – will be present.
BILINGUAL YOGA Oct. 11, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm your mind and enjoy feel-good movement. Guidance provided in English and Spanish
free legal self-help clinic Oct. 12, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Oct. 12, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Oct. 13, 2 - 3 p.m. Dr. Aziz Gazipura, a leading expert on social confidence, discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others think. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
COLOR ME BLUE ART CLASS Oct. 14, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Using a limited color palette, learn to create visual interest by focusing on tone and value. All supplies provided. Wear a smock or painting clothes. Register online at forms.gle/oMPPceC48aiwhWT4A or call 719-395-8700.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays starting Oct. 2 on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.