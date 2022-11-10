Thursday, Nov. 10
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 10, noon - 1 p.m. Author Bonnie Garmus discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Friday, Nov. 11
VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION Nov. 11, Buena Vista High School/Middle School. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., assembly at 8 a.m. Pictures of veterans will be on display during assembly. RSVP at bit.ly/bvhsveterans
AMERICAN LEGION VETERANS DAY BREAKFAST Nov. 11, 8 - 10 a.m., American Legion Post 55. Free breakfast of bicuits and gravy, sausage and eggs to all veterans and their families in the area. Door prizes included.
VETERANS DAY LUNCHEON Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Country Bank, 7360 W Hwy, Salida and 516 US Hwy 24 N, Buena Vista.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL Nov. 11, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. Veteran’s Day Tribute presented by Jerry White. Fran Switzer of Monarch Quilters will talk about the local chapter of Quilts of Valor, Constitution Alive – 2nd Amendment and Pistol Safety and Fundamentals by Rex Roberson.
‘THE MISTAKES OF A NIGHT’ Nov. 11-13, Buena Vista High School Flex Commons. Varsity shows 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12 and 13. Junior varsity shows 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13. Tickets available on bvhsco.booktix.com
Weekend, Nov. 12-13
GINGERBREAD BAZAAR Nov. 12, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 W. Main. Boxed homemade candy and cookies by the pound, coffee and homemade cinnamon rolls, seasonal and craft items, stocking stuffers, quilt items, preserves and more. Chili and cornbread lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Credit and debit cards accepted.
ANNUAL TWO TURKEY RELAY RUN Nov. 12, 9:30 a.m., near Riverside Park, Salida. Two person per team relay, where each person runs a 2-mile loop and team members are randomly selected by drawing among those entered. The event is mostly for fun and open to anyone, but teams will be competing for prizes like turkeys and pies. Interested individuals can register race day starting at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park for $5.
BOYS MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Cotopaxi.
BEGINNER UKULELE Nov. 12, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
CENTRAL COLORADO HUMANISTS SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM Nov. 13, 10 a.m., Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. The program will be on The International Dark-Sky Association and local Dark Sky Initiatives. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome.
Monday, Nov. 14
FREE AIC TESTING Nov. 14, Methodist Church, 228 E. 4th St., Salida. The A1C test is a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months and is one of the commonly used tests to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help someone and their health care team manage one’s diabetes. Registration required. To make an appointment: https://DiabetesScreeningSalida.rsvpify.com
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS MEETING Nov. 14, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E Street, Salida. In-person meeting featuring Jill Anderson, Health Development Director for the Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center. The one-hour presentation begins at noon, following the LWVCC Social and Business session at 11:15 a.m. A Zoom link can be found in the Upcoming Events section on lwvchaffeecounty.org
BOYS MS BASKETBALL GAME Nov. 14, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Cañon City MS.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
FREE AIC TESTING Nov. 15, Community Center, 715 E. Main St., Buena Vista. Registration required. To make an appointment: https://DiabetesScreeningBV.rsvpify.com
KILT (KIDS INTO LEARNING THINGS) Nov. 15, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Elementary students explore a wide variety of topics. November dates include STEM and team building challenges, followed by board and card games (so bring your favorites).
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 15, 10 - 11 a.m. Bestselling author Kwame Christian chats about his new book “How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
THANKSGIVING MARKET Nov. 15, 16 & 18, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave. Helping families without the means to be able to select all they need for a Thanksgiving feast. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 4646 or dropped off at the mission. For more info call 719-395-932.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
ARTIST’S PALETTE Nov. 16, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design a handmade gem tree using wire and semi-precious stones. Decorative stone bases will be provided, or bring your favorite rock. Limit 15. Register at forms.gle/YAzh7VgCdj6ZJ2xu7
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
‘A SMORGASBORD OF FAVORITES’ Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., The Old Church on Harrison, Leadville; Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, Sackett & G Street; Nov. 20, 3 p.m., ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd., Buena Vista. Alpine Orchestra concert featuring Brahms waltzes, Gliere, Russian sailors dance, Bizet, Prelude to Carmen, Sullivan, Pirates of Penzance and more. Free; donations welcome.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS FAIR Nov. 19, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Featuring a silent auction, over 45 vendors from across the region and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Nov. 19, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Refreshments served. Speaker is Drew Felix, LTCL USAR Retired, “An Army of One.” Special Feature by Susan Shampine of Mini Blessings. Music by Huck Burns and Boogie Lewis. Please RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy at 719-395-8230
CANDLE MAKING Nov. 19, 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the fundamentals of candle making! Create your own soy-wax candle to brighten your home or to give as a gift. All materials provided. Register for 10 a.m. class at forms.gle/c2oTyMWTHjaSmgqm8 or the 1:30 p.m. class at forms.gle/ikwvdAVEC1V5Utfv8
WAGON RIDES Nov. 19-20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mt. Princeton Riding Stables, 14582 County Road 162. The cost: Bring a bag of groceries for the food banks. Bring your family and have a great time.
QIGONG Nov. 21, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
BVSC TURKEY TROT 5K & FUN RUN Nov. 24, Railroad and Cedar streets, Buena Vista. Enjoy well-maintained trails along Arkansas River with great views of the Collegiate Peaks. Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., 5k at 10 a.m. Find out more and register online at oneloveendurance.com
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s supports older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow
shoveling service. Become a volunteer to help our older adults this winter. To sign up:
https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information,
call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
