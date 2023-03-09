Thursday
March 9
GREAT DECISIONS: ECONOMIC WARFARE March 9, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. What comprises economic warfare? How have these measures been used recently against Russia? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
Friday
March 10
LUNCH & LEARN: WORKING WITH LAWYERS (AND PEOPLE WHO AREN’T) March 10, noon - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. If you’re working with a lawyer for any reason, understand your rights and what to expect from the relationship. Learn about ethical boundaries of the relationship of working with someone who isn’t a lawyer, like an insurance agent or financial planner. Bring a brown bag lunch.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL March 10, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. BVSD superintendent Lisa Yates, along with some school board members and school administrators, will be present to answer select questions. Hot topics in education will include: Sex education in our schools, critical race theory, school budget, COVID, curriculum and more.
Weekend
March 11-12
18TH ANNUAL RUN THROUGH TIME March 11. Trail marathon, half marathon and 2-mile fun run will take place on the Arkansas Hills Trails System and surrounding roads in Salida. Volunteers are also needed. Registration prices will increase after Jan. 31. For more information or to register, please visit runsignup.com, or email Kristy Falcon at rttsalida@gmail.com
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 11, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS FLAG WAVING March 11, 10 a.m. - noon, the corner of Main Street and Highway 24.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME March 11, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Woodland Park.
SOMETHING GREAT - MY LIFE IN THE BELFAST CIRCUS March 11, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. A coming of age story about a young American woman who loses her way then finds herself in the Belfast Circus. Written and performed by Jennifer Dempsey. Directed by Greg West.
MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR March 11, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. This year’s theme is the “Indomitable Spirit.” $15 for GARNA members, $20 for non-members. Online tickets at Will Call. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit garna.networkforgood.com/events/52166-mountainfilm-on-tour-2023?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2412933
COMMUNITY FILM NIGHT March 11, BOX of BUBBLES, 135 E. 2nd St., Salida. Doors open and beverages available at 6 p.m.; short film program runs 7 - 8:20 p.m.; announcements, connecting, community and sign up list to show your own film, 8:30 - 9 p.m. Cost: Donation $7-$12 offering. For more info, email director@mimebox.net
Monday
March 13
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES March 13-23. Classes will be held from 6 - 8:30 p.m. for five nights. The mandatory field day will be at 9 a.m. at the Division of Wildlife shooting range at the Chaffee County Landfill property. The final class will be test night on Thursday, March 23. Registration is online at cpw.state.co.us (or Google Colorado Parks and Wildlife). Cost is $10. For more information, please call Randy Hancock at 395-2888 or Kevin Madler at 539-8413.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK March 13, 11 a.m. - noon. New York Times bestselling author David Epstein chats about his most recent book “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
NARFE LUNCHEON MEETING March 13, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50 in Salida. Guests are welcome. For more information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467 or Greg Kann, Chapter President, 303-718-7307.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICANS MEETING March 13, 6 p.m., Buena Vista Airport conference room 2nd floor, 27960 CR 319.
Tuesday
March 14
BILINGUAL YOGA March 14, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Wednesday
March 15
CITIZEN’S TASK FORCE MEETING March 15, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Participants may attend in person (307 W. Sackett Ave., Salida) or via Zoom at ahra.mobi/ctf. Agenda item requests may be submitted for consideration prior to the meeting by emailing ahra@state.co.us
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PYSANKY EGGS March 15-16, noon - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Beginning with a pre-drawn patterned egg, learn wax drawing and layering techniques to make a pysanky egg. Please bring a smock or wear old clothes. Registration required at forms.gle/wLzu7Nt3nPyn9iK88
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT March 15, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. We will work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
DRINKS AND DIALOGUE March 15, 5 - 7 p.m., Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Community Room, 29780 N. U.S. Hwy 24. Featured speakers are noted public health expert Dr. Eric Toner and CCPH director Andrea Carlstrom. The discussion will focus on the current state of the pandemic, what we have learned from our handling of it and our concerns for future pandemics, epidemics and outbreaks. For more information visit lwvchaffeecounty.org
LOOKING FORWARD
SKI FILM SCREENING AND MENTAL HEALTH PANEL March 16, 5:30 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall. Filmmaker John Padilla and Solvista Health will screen “The Mountain in My Mind.” The unique film features breathtaking ski footage and personal stories of ski community members with lived experience struggling with mental health. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. Free; RSVP at EventBrite/The Mountain In My Mind. For questions, please contact Jill Anderson at Solvista Health, 719-275-2351 or email, jilla@solvistahealth.org
HOW’S THE WEATHER UP THERE? March 16, 6 - 7 p.m., Chaffee County Search and Rescue, S. Pleasant Ave. off Gregg Dr. Learn to read the weather before venturing into the high country. Meteorologist Mal Sillars explains how the weather changes at altitude and weather warning signs to look out for while hiking.
PILATES/MEDITATION March 17, noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BVHS TRIDENT THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘BRIGHT STAR’ March 17-19, Buena Vista High School. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on March 17, 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 and 2 p.m. March 19. Tickets available online at bvhs.ludus.com
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION March 18, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. JoAnn Vineyard will be the speaker and provide music. Special feature by Misti Cureton of Tenderfoot Farm. Refreshments served - $10 per person. RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 18, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
SHAMROCK ‘N’ RUN 4 MILER & KIDS FUN RUN March 18, Eddyline Brewery, 102 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista. Kids Fun Run at 10:30 a.m., 4 Miler at 11 a.m. For more information or to register, visit oneloveendurance.com/shamrock-n-run-4-miler.html
INTRO TO FLY TYING March 18 & 25, noon - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art and science of fly tying in this two-part workshop. All supplies provided. Registration required at forms.gle/DD44qr6PX4Ea9vP4A
AMERICAN LEGION BIRTHDAY DINNER March 18, 2 p.m. For all American Legion Post 55 members and their families. High Mountain BBQ will cater the meal of brisket, pork and chicken and sides. If you are an honorably discharged veteran and would like to join the legion and have dinner with, just bring your DD214 and $40 for your dues to join. RSVP by March 14; call the commander’s number (719) 836-4899 or email dlatherton23@gmail.com
QIGONG March 20, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind. Each monthly class will introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK March 21, 2 - 3 p.m. Celebrity chef Jernard Wells talks about his newest cookbook “Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
VARSITY BASEBALL GAME March 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER March 21, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Crested Butte Secondary School.
JV BASEBALL GAME March 21, 6 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Gunnison
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Kids into Learning Things (KILT) March 7, 10 a.m. - noon. A wide variety of topics will be covered in this learning/gathering time for elementary-age students.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
