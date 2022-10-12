Thursday, Oct. 13
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Oct. 13, 2 - 3 p.m. Dr. Aziz Gazipura, a leading expert on social confidence, discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others think. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
OCTOBER CREATIVE MIXER AND ARTIST OPENING Oct. 13, 5 - 6:30 p.m., Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Celebrate the work of award-winning artist Padgett McFeely and her solo exhibit Then and Now with keyboardist Jeff Koch providing music. Open the public. Cash bar available. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3MrZtnw
Friday, Oct. 14
COLOR ME BLUE ART CLASS Oct. 14, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Using a limited color palette, learn to create visual interest by focusing on tone and value. All supplies provided. Wear a smock or painting clothes. Register online at forms.gle/oMPPceC48aiwhWT4A or call 719-395-8700.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. The town hall will feature the following candidates: Mark Baisley, SD 4; Jeff Ravage, SD 4; David Buckley, HD 13; Julie McCluskie, HD 13; Lori Mitchell, Chaffee County Clerk; Elaine Allemang, Chaffee County Clerk Write-in; Dee Dee Copper, Chaffee County Treasurer; and John Spezze, Chaffee County Sheriff.
VARSITY FOOTBALL GAME Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Roaring Fork.
Weekend, Oct. 15-16
CANDI-DATING FORUM Oct. 15, 9 - 11 a.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall. Meet-and-greet sessions for local and state candidates. Candidates for Colorado State Senate District 4 – Jeff Ravage, Democrat, and Mark Baisley, Republican – and State House of Representatives District 13 – Julie McCluskie, Democrat, and David Buckley, Republican – will appear.
WALK FOR FREEDOM Oct. 15. Buena Vista walk starts at 11 a.m. at Forest Square Park, 343 Hwy 24 North. Registration at 10 a.m. Salida walk starts at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Parkway. Free Walk for Freedom hats. Snacks and prize drawings after the walks.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Oct. 15, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Featuring author and speaker Audrey Schrive from Colorado Springs with special feature by Michele McKee from The Village in BV. Music by flute duo Susan Greiner and Brenda Covert. Refreshments will be served. $10 per person, $5 for 30 years and under RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 or Betty 719-395-6967.
PLAY, LEARN, GROW WORKSHOP Oct. 15, 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Caregivers and their little charges move through five stations that support early literacy. Build a take-home kit as you go. Register at https://bit.ly/3BAXppx or call 719-395-8700.
SYNTHESIZER WORKSHOP Oct. 15, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Local musician Zac Baird will lead this three-part workshop on creating your own sounds using the Grandmother Moog synthesizer and the Model D app. All materials provided. Registration required at forms.gle/7XXgq4evxz66eDCQ7
CTF SALIDA GATHERING Oct. 15, 5 - 7 p.m., SteamPlant Event Center, 220 W. Sackett Ave., Salida. Meet new CTF Executive Director Tisha McCombs, free beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres, networking with other Trail enthusiasts, CTF insider info and door prizes. Email your RSVP to ctf@coloradotrail.org
Monday, Oct. 17
ANNUAL FELINE AND FIDO PHOTO CONTEST Oct. 17-30. Enter a pet’s photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs or vote for another pet’s photo There is a requested donation of $5 per photo submission. Votes are a $1 donation per vote with a $5 minimum. All photos submitted will be featured in the AVHS 2023 calendar. For questions about the photo contest, please contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org
JV FOOTBALL GAME Oct. 17, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Monte Vista.
QIGONG Oct. 17, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
FALL PARENT/TEACHER CONFERENCES Oct. 18-19, 4 - 8 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Meet with your student’s teachers to get to know them, and to gain a better understanding of how your student is doing. Sign up to meet with individual teachers on the online scheduler, “SignUpGenius.” Visit www.smore.com/cyk9m to access the school’s scheduling links.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Oct. 18, 5 - 6 p.m. CNN anchor Zain E. Asher discusses her moving and inspiring memoir “Where the Children Take Us.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Wednesday, Oct. 19
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PINE NEEDLE BASKETRY Oct. 19, 1 - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the simple materials, techniques and tips to make a decorative pine needle basket from ponderosa needles and sinew. Bring your painted ornament from September’s class for the centerpiece (or wooden rounds will be provided). Register at forms.gle/YAzh7VgCdj6ZJ2xu7
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Oct. 19, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
GREEN BURIAL - DUST TO DUST Oct. 20, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn about caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact. Discussion with Emily Miller, founder of the Colorado Burial Preserve and licensed funeral director. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
BEGINNER UKULELE Oct. 22, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
SYNTHESIZER WORKSHOP Oct. 22, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Local musician Zac Baird will lead this three-part workshop on creating your own sounds using the Grandmother Moog synthesizer and the Model D app. All materials provided. Registration required at forms.gle/7XXgq4evxz66eDCQ7
ONGOING EVENTS
CHA POP-UP EXHIBIT through Oct. 14, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Lobby at the Palace Hotel. Guests are invited to visit the pop-up exhibit, learn more from the displays, discuss insights with one another and use the tablets provided onsite to offer input on Chaffee Housing Authority’s future budgeting priorities, including rental subsidies, housing development and operations, as well as advocacy.
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
