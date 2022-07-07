Thursday
July 7
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 7, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. Final movies will premiere at the Library Night at the Drive-In on July 28. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 7, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Alex Johnstone of Rapidgrass.
WITHIN OUR RANGE BOOK STUDY July 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss and reflect on Elizabeth Kolbert’s book ‘Under a White Sky.’ Meet at RMOC, 23850 US Hwy. 285 S. Food truck and beverage service available prior to discussion.
Friday
July 8
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 8, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Barb Maxey.
Chaffee County Patriots Town Hall July 8, 6:30 p.m. St. Rose of Lima Church - 118 S. Gunnison Ave. BV features Beth Ritchie & author John DiGirolamo discuss human trafficking.
Weekend
July 9-10
26TH COLORADO BREWERS RENDEZVOUS July 9, 1 p.m., Riverside Park, Salida. Craft beer fest with exclusive beers available only at the Pre-Vous on July 8 at the historic Salida SteamPlant Theater. Tickets for both events are on sale online through EventBrite.
MOUNTAIN MANIA CAR SHOW July 9, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Main St., Buena Vista.
PIRATE DOGS OF THE SEA July 9, 10 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Join Denise Gard’s border collies as they hunt for treasure and learn about keeping the ocean clean.
LEADVILLE SILVER RUSH 50 RUN, July 9. Take on 50 miles of extreme territory that starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions at the Life Time Silver Rush 50 Run. More information and registration at www.leadvilleraceseries.com/run/silverrush50run/
Monday
July 11
QIGONG July 11, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
Chaffee County Republicans July 11, 6:30 p.m. will meet at the BV AAirport. All Republians are encouraged to attend.
Tuesday
July 12
FISH HATCHERY July 12, 10 - 11 a.m., Chalk Cliff Fish Hatchery, 22605 CR 287, Nathrop. The Chalk Cliff Fish Hatchery is nestled at the foot of Mount Princeton and annually raises about 700,000 rainbow trout. Come take a tour of the hatchery, feed the fish and make a fishy print.
Dedication honoring veterans July 12, 3American Legion Post No. 55, 3 p.m. followed by a reception 4 p.m. & BBQ dinner 5-6 p.m., Dinner $10. For more information call 719-836-4899 or 303-589-7667.
Wednesday
July 13
DESTINATION STORY TIME: YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON July 13, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Hot dogs and burgers; please bring your own table setting and a side dish to go along with the meal. Program presentation by Ark Valley Helping Hands. Door prizes will be awarded.
free legal self-help clinic July 13, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK: DAVID ALLEN July 14, 10 - 11 a.m. Transform a fast-paced, overwhelming, overcommitted life into one that is balanced, integrated, relaxed, with more successful outcomes. Watch a live conversation with New York Times Best Selling author David Allen, one of the world’s most influential thinkers on personal productivity. Register online at buenavistalibrary.org
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 14, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 14, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Bob Weir.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 15, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tracy Egolf.
EXPO July 16, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lighthouse Ministries,16290 CR 306, Buena Vista. Come and learn what to do in case of a forest fire, power grid outage, supply chain cutoff and more.
BV Women’s Connection July 16, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse 27665 CR 313. Speaker and music by Sandi King “Patriotism, Perfectionism and Progress,” Lee Coveney “Colorado Birds”, RSVP to Judy 719-395-8230 $10 per person, $5 for 30 yrs or under. Refreshments served.
ART OF COLLAGE July 16, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Experiment with color, form and design, and create abstracts, landscapes or scenes by layering scraps of paper, old books and paint. All supplies provided, free. Registration required.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 16, Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main ST, Buena Vista.
AVHH SUMMER SERVICE DAY REGISTRATION July 18, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. AVHH volunteers will tackle outdoor chores for about 20 member households, including yard cleanup, weed removal, exterior window cleaning and touch-up painting. A lunch will follow in Salida from noon to 1:30 p.m. Registration is available online at bit.ly/3NR5g5e and closes at 11:30 p.m. on this day. Questions may be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or by email to info@avhelpinghands.org
WOOD SAILBOAT PROJECT July 19, 3 - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Put the creative and finishing touches on your own miniature wood sailboat in this workshop with local craftsman, Lance Sawyer. All materials provided. Limited to 15 people; registration required
OCEAN SHORTS: A CLAYMATION PROJECT July 21, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Create a stop-animation short film using iPads, props and your imagination. All supplies provided, including snacks. Attend all four sessions.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 21, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring 101st Army Winds.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 22, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar.
KIDS FUN RUN AND “BEACH” PICNIC July 23, McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista. Presented by One Love Endurance Events and the Buena Vista Public Library. Dress up in your best beach attire and stick around for a picnic on the shore after the Fun Run. Pack your picnic, beach towels, blankets and sunscreen and stake out a sunny spot to hang out. Participants in the Fun Run must wear closed-toed shoes or sneakers for that event.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 23, Mott & Dogman 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 24, Alex Heffron & Chloe Reindl 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
QIGONG July 25, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
8th Annual Mac & Cheese Fundraiser July 28th, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Habitat for Humanity event at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs - outdoor pavilion. Silent auction included. Adult tickets in advance $25, $35 on the day of event & children ages 12 & under $10.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 28, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Gene Farrar.
LIBRARY MOVIE NIGHT July 28, 7 p.m., Comanche Drive-In. Featuring ‘Finding Nemo.’ Come early for fun and games. Free admission with any library card.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM July 29, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Michael and Tami.
AVHH Summer Service Day July 30, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Ark Valley Helping Hands is seeking volunteer assistance to AVHH member households across Chafee County. Tasks include yard cleanup, weed removal, exterior window cleaning and touch-up painting. Lunch to follow in Salida, noon-1:30 p.m. Volunteer registration required online at https://bit.ly/3NR5g5e. Registration closes July 18th. Questions can be submitted via phone or text to 719-530-1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org.
BVEC Presents Live Music July 30, Bill Kelly 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 3, noon - 1 p.m. Dr. Marcia Chatelain discusses her Pulitzer prize-winning book ‘Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 4, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain Mantra.
Traveling Art Show Aug. 5-31 at the Gunnison Arts Center, Sept. 3-15 at the Salida SteamPlant Theater, Sept. 17-Oct. 2 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. All art in the show will be for sale and sales will be handled online through the Chaffee Arts website. www.chaffeearts.com
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Nobody Gets Hurt.
BVEC Presents Live Music Aug. 6, Jeff Perigo & Friends 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 11, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Tim Burt.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 12, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Bob Weir.
BVEC Presents Live Music Aug. 20, Blue Rooster 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Tickets $20, available online at buenavistaheritage.org
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Andrea Earley Coen, Tom Plant and Bruce Warren.
HAVEN FOR HOPE GALA FUNDRAISER Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion. The evening will include a dinner, auction and a special presentation by a woman survivor of human trafficking. Purchase individual tickets or host a table of 8 or 10 guests at www.havenforhopeco.org. Director Beth Ritchie, buenavistahope@gmail, 719-395-6938
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 26, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar
BVEC Presents Live Music Aug. 27, Blue Recluse 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
BVEC Presents Live Music Sept. 3, Groovespeak 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 4, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Wayne Hancock & Randy & Carole Barnes
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tim Burt.
BVEC Presents Live Music Sept. 10, NASCA Lines 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 11, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tim Burt.
UAS ROUNDUP Sept. 11-12. The focus of this year’s event is Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). Topics will include specialized training, equipment, operational planning, tactical waivers and risk management. Sept. 11 will be Demonstration Day at the one-of-a-kind Buena Vista Drone Training Park, with the conference on Sept. 12. See uasroundup.com.
