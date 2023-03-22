Thursday
March 23
GOOD PET/BAD PORTRAIT FUNDRAISER March 23-April 2. AVHS volunteer artists donate their time and talents to create portraits of community pets via photo submissions. Submit photos of your pet(s) at www.ark-valley.org/events/good-pet-bad-portrait/ . Submissions cost $20 per portrait. Once completed, the artist will mail your pet’s portrait to you directly, or arrange for pickup at AVHS’s main location at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista. For questions, please contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org
GREAT DECISIONS: POLITICS IN LATIN AMERICA March 23, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. What does the emergence of left-wing governments mean in countries in Latin America? Meet at the library or attend via Zoom, bit.ly/GreatDecisionsBVPL
CHAFFEE COUNTY DEMOCRATS MEETING March 23, 5:30 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Discussion of veterans affairs by Alex Lunsford, Dept. of Veterans Affairs team.
Weekend
March 25-26
VOLUNTEER EDUCATIONAL SERIES March 25. Free four-part educational series to train volunteers to help steward the public lands of the Upper Arkansas Valley. Participants will study a different topic each week. Participants can sign up for one or all four training days. To register, go to garna.networkforgood.com/events/54585-ahra-garna-volunteer-education-training-series For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or by email at landvolunteers@garna.org
UKULELE SKILL BUILDING March 25, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session: 11 a.m. - noon) after. Borrow a ukulele from the library.
INTRO TO FLY TYING March 25, noon - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art and science of fly tying in this two-part workshop. All supplies provided. Registration required at forms.gle/DD44qr6PX4Ea9vP4A
Tuesday
March 28
BILINGUAL YOGA March 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK March 28, 5 - 6 p.m. New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff talks about her newest book “Code Name Sapphire.”For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Wednesday
March 29
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT March 29, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. We will work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
LOOKING FORWARD
CCH SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATION DEADLINE March 31. The Central Colorado Humanists are currently accepting scholarship applications for fall 2023. Applications are available at www.centralcoloradohumanists.org with specific instructions for completing and submitting applications. Questions about the application process may be sent to scholarships@centralcoloradohumanists.org
VARSITY TOURNAMENT BASEBALL GAME March 31, Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Monte Vista at 11 a.m. and Meeker at 4 p.m.
ROCK RUN GIVES: LAST FRIDAYS March 31. Rock Run Gives will donate 50% of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to a chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count towards the contribution. The chosen organization for March 31 is SOIL Sangre de Cristo.
INTRODUCTION TO DRIP IRRIGATION April 1, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the benefits of drip irrigation, review the required components and assemble a drip system for your own garden. All supplies provided. RSVP at bit.ly/3yjR7l8
VARSITY BASEBALL TOURNAMENT April 1, 3 p.m., Buena Vista River Park. Vs. Bayfield
AVMAD COMMUNITY DANCE April 1, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No partner or experience are necessary. Enjoy a live local band. For more information, contact Lee at 210-275-3355.
PALM SUNDAY SEDER MEAL April 2, 5 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison St., Buena Vista. The parish will provide lamb and beef, and beverages. Please bring a side dish or salad to share with the potluck dinner. Light desserts are welcome. Tickets are available at the church office Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (closed noon - 1 p.m.) or immediately following masses. $5.00 for adults; $3 for children aged 6 – 12; age 5 and under are free. For more information, call the office at 719.395.8424 or Janine at 719.395.6597
QIGONG April 3, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
BILINGUAL YOGA April 4, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK April 4, 5 - 6 p.m. Presenting an hour with highly-acclaimed author Kate Beaton. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
MEDITATION April 4, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore and discover various approaches to meditation in a group setting.
KAMERA KIDS April 5, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Participants gain an introduction to basic photography skills in this 7-part class. Please call the library at (719) 395-8700 to be added to the waitlist.
BEYOND BASICS: JAVASCRIPT April 5, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Work in a small group setting to work through the basics of JavaScript programming language and dive deeper into dynamically creating interfaces and interactions with website visitors. Familiarity with HTML and CSS are required. Register at forms.gle/3DvMmUxvDmCeCBSs9
ONGOING EVENTS
SNOW SHOVELERS NEEDED AVHH’s helps older adults in Chaffee County age in place safely by providing a snow shoveling service. To sign up: https://arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com/volunteer_infos/application_form. For more information, call 719.530.1198 or email info@avhelpinghands.org
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM Tuesdays, noon, at the Buena Vista Community Center and on Zoom. For more information or to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS first and third Sunday of each month, 2 p.m., open meeting at CUCC, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista. Problems with food? Overeaters Anonymous (OA) can help. Call or text 719-937-1271 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Shake, Rattle & Roll Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Toddlers learn by moving, so help your little ones develop balance, strength and agility in this diverse class! Children ages 2-5, and caregivers experience a variety of dance and movement.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Runaway Circus Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Participants gain an introduction to the various physical skills need to be a circus performer. Salida Circus member Cassi Mason leads this experience for children ages 7-12 who want to run away with the circus.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
