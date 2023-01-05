Friday, Jan. 6
DESTINATION STORY TIME: IN BANK Jan. 6, 10 a.m., 106 N. Court St., Buena Vista. After storytime, tour the bank and see the big vault. Afterward, play money games with friends and watch the change machine in action.
Weekend, Jan. 7-8
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 7, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles available for checkout.
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY DANCE Jan. 7, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. No partner or experience are necessary.
CENTRAL COLORADO HUMANISTS SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM Jan. 8, 10 a.m., Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. The program will focus on Camino de Santiago, a network of pilgrimages leading to the shrine of the apostle St. James in northwestern Spain. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Masks are welcome.
Monday, Jan. 9
LWV PANEL Jan. 9, 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m., Salida City Council Chambers, C Street access. League of Women Voters will host a panel of the Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Salida mayors. Social and business meeting begins at 11:15 a.m.; the panel will run from noon to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
BILINGUAL YOGA Jan. 10, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
GIRLS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 10, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs St. Mary’s.
BOYS JV BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 10, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs St. Mary’s.
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 10, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs St. Mary’s.
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL GAME Jan. 10, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs St. Mary’s.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
BV COMMUNITY COFFEE Jan. 11, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Pinon Room. Free and open to the public.
BUSINESS START UP/GROWTH WORKSHOP Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Expand ideas as an entrepreneur, or quickly establish a plan for high growth success as an existing business. Fee is $25; $15 for chamber members. Register at bit.ly/3WATikz
BV HOPE EDUCATIONAL EVENT Jan. 11, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place, 203 Cedar St. Come hear what is happening in Chaffee County and watch the A21 Global Broadcast to learn more about the crime and how you can help in the fight against human trafficking. Snacks and beverages provided. RSVP at buenavistahope@gmail.com
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Jan. 11, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Chili and homemade soup will be served. Please bring a side dish, as well as your own place setting. The program will be a summary of the presentation from the Agency on Aging in our area. Door prizes will be awarded.
FREE LEGAL SELF HELP CLINIC Jan. 11, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
BENNETTS INDUSTRIAL ARTS BUILDING DEDICATION Jan. 12, 4 p.m., Industrial Arts Building, Buena Vista High School. The school district will host a dedication ceremony for the newly renovated Industrial Arts Building in honor of long-time teacher and friend to many, Doug Bennetts. All are welcome.
PILATES/MEDITATION Jan. 13, 12 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Deepen the mind/body connection in this spin on traditional Pilates. Begin with breathwork and guided meditation, then move into mat Pilates to improve strength and flexibility. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BEGINNER UKULELE Jan. 14, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. Ukuleles available for checkout.
ONGOING EVENTS
NAMI CHAFFEE COUNTY – An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., food pantry and other resources 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon – 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Introduce little ones to the lifelong love of reading, the enjoyment of books and the fun of visiting their local library. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182 www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-
EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.