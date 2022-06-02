EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Weekend
June 4-5
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW June 4-12, Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Entry to he museum is free during the art show. For more information, visit www.chaffeearts.com
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays, June 5-Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
TURQUOISE LAKE 20K June 4, 9 a.m. on Matchless Boat Ramp at Turquoise Lake. Price: $40. Learn more and register online at leadvillesportshall.com/turquoise-lake-20k
SALIDA CIRCUS SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY June 4, 10 a.m., River Park Pavilion. Magic Steve will perform interactive illusions, Miss Joan will make mind-bending balloon creations and aerialists will be flying.
SONGWRITERS CIRCLE WORKSHOP June 4, 1 - 4 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. This half-day workshop will open songwriters’ creative channels and give them more tools for their songwriting toolboxes. A select number of participants will be invited to perform in the Songwriters in the Round concert that same evening. A $25-$50 donation is suggested. Registration and a donation form are available at TaborOperaHouse.net
SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND June 4, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Intimate storytelling through jazz, soul, R&B, blues, bossa nova, folk and African styles. Doors open at 6 p.m. for concessions. Tickets are $30 for each performance, with a student price (ages six to 17) of $15, at TaborOperaHouse.net
LEADVILLE NATIONAL FISH HATCHERY 5K June 5, 8:30 a.m. Adults: $25. Youth (individuals 17 and under): Free. Register 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. in front of main hatchery building. Learn more or register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/fish-hatchery-5k/
WALDEN CHAMBER CONCERT June 5, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Theater. Featuring the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn and the rarely-heard “Duo for Violin and Cello” by Zoltán Kodály. Tickets are available at the door or online at waldenchambermusic.org
Tuesday
June 7
DESTINATION STORY TIME June 7, 10 a.m. Visit with staff from the Town’s Water Treatment Plant and get an inside peek into where our drinking water comes from. Park near the intersection of CR 361 and CR 340.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING June 7, 11:30 a.m., Jan’s Restaurant. Business commences at noon. A $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior. All Republican women are encouraged to attend.
Wednesday
June 8
MARINE SCIENCE AND WATER ECOSYSTEMS June 8, 10 - 11 a.m., River Park Pavilion, Buena Vista. See fascinating adaptations of sea life and impactful ways of restoring the health of our waterways. Make an angler fish hat and learn about bioluminescence, try on a blubber glove and take away great ideas for toys from recycled household items. K-5th grade.
ROTARY MEETING June 8, Creekside Gathering Place. Hank Held to present on geothermal development. Lunch at 11:45 a.m., Rotary meeting at noon; Hank Held presentation approximately 12:20 p.m.
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON June 8, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Lunch is pulled pork sandwiches. Please bring your own table setting and a side dish to add to the meal. Molly Bischoff from Chaffee Age Strong will do a presentation on Alzheimer’s. Door prizes will be awarded.
free legal self-help clinic June 8, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
SNOWPACK TO SALTWATER PRESENTATION June 8, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore the connections between our home inland, the coasts and the ocean in this presentation by Lance Kittel, executive director of the Inland Ocean Coalition. All ages welcome.
LOOKING FORWARD
PLEIN AIR WATERCOLOR POSTCARDS June 9, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Pavilion. Explore the possibilities of plein air watercolor painting by composing small landscape studies with the Arkansas River as a background and inspiration. All supplies provided. Limit of 12; register at Buena Vista Public Library or on buenavistalibrary.org
FYI FOR KIDS’ SAKE FUNDRAISER June 10, 4 - 7 p.m., Salida Scout Hut. Family and Youth Initiatives hosts its annual fundraiser to benefit families and youth of Chaffee County. A silent auction will be held along with appetizers by Kalamatapit Catering, mocktails by TangleFoot Libations and live music provided by Rusty Lungs Trio. To purchase tickets, please go to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact your favorite FYI staff member.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 10, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Shane Bumgarner and the Buena Vagrants.
CPR & FIRST AID June 11, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Earn CPR and First Aid certification in this free training led by Chaffee County Fire Dept. Bring your own lunch; snacks will be provided. Ages 12 and above. Class limited to 9; registration required.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS STAMPEDE RODEO June 11-12, Rodeo Grounds, Gregg Drive, Buena Vista. Tie down roping, team roping, mixed team roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, mutton butsin’ and junior bull riding. $15 per adult, $10 per child, free for 6 and under.
RIDE THE ROCKIES June 11-17. Visit ridetherockies.com for more information.
RIVER PARK CLEANUP June 14, 9:30 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Soccer Fields. Help make a positive impact by picking up trash from the Arkansas River area. All ages welcome.
FIBARK WHITEWATER FESTIVAL June 16-19, Salida. See fibark.com for event schedule.
SCRATCHBOARD ART CLASS June 16, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. After layering oil pastels on canvas, students will cover the canvas in paint and scratch designs to reveal the colorful pastels beneath. Teens to adults. Limit of 15; registration required.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM June 17, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Gene Farrar.
ROCKIES SKILL CHALLENGE June 18, 8:30 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista High School Baseball Field. See how fast you can run the bases, how far you can hit and how far you can throw. The top boy and girl in each age group will advance to the sectional competition. Only sneakers or plastic/rubber cleats permitted. You may bring your own bat. All other equipment will be provided. Ages 6-13. Free.
MONSTER TRUCK RACING LEAGUE June 18, 1 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Featuring professional monster trucks performing iconic jumps and stunts as part of an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat family entertainment. Tickets starting at $20.
ONGOING EVENTS
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
