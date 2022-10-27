Weekend, Oct. 29-30
HEART OF THE ROCKIES VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL Oct. 29, 9 a.m., Buena Vista High School. Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy, Bennett, Buena Vista, Centauri High, Grand Valley, Meeker, Middle Park and Salida.
BEGINNER UKULELE Oct. 29, 10 a.m. - noon, Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
SYNTHESIZER WORKSHOP Oct. 29, 1 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Local musician Zac Baird will lead this three-part workshop on creating your own sounds using the Grandmother Moog synthesizer and the Model D app. All materials provided. Registration required at forms.gle/7XXgq4evxz66eDCQ7
Monday, Oct. 31
AVERY-PARSONS ELEMENTARY HALLOWEEN PARADE Oct. 31, 2:30 p.m. The parade will head up East Main St., turn around at Railroad St. and head back to Avery-Parsons.
TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN STREET Oct. 31, 3:30 - 5 p.m. After the Avery-Parsons parade, visit local businesses on Main St. for trick-or-treating.
TRUNK OR TREAT Oct. 31, 5 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church. Go car-to-car trunk or treating for candy, jump in the bounce houses and warm up with chili for dinner. All families welcome.
TEAL PUMPKIN TRICK OR TREAT, now through Oct. 31, Started to promote safety, inclusion and respect for those managing food allergies and to allow children to participate. Kiddos can pick from a goody bag full of fun Halloween toys at Buena Vista Stop N’ Save, 548 US Highway 24 S.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
KILT (KIDS INTO LEARNING THINGS) Nov. 1, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Elementary students explore a wide variety of topics. November dates include STEM and team building challenges, followed by board and card games (so bring your favorites).
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING Nov. 1, 5 - 7:30 p.m., 101 N F St., Salida. Go up the stairs to the right of the Twitchell Office Suites sign. Pizza will be served.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
COMMUNITY COFFEE Nov. 2, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: PART 1 OF 2 Nov. 2, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the skills to render plants in remarkable scientific detail and the artistic techniques needed to create beautiful and lasting plant portraits. Register at https://forms.gle/3JjqxvKJEM59ngoy9
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 2, 2-3 p.m. Writer, journalist broadcaster and speaker Lisa Napoli discusses her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR, “Susan, Linda, Nina, and Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Nov. 2, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
LOOKING FORWARD
DESTINATION STORY TIME: ARK VALLEY GYMNASTICS Nov. 4, 11 a.m., Ark Valley Gymnastics, 105 Isabel Court. After story time, Christy will guide the crew through different activities in her gym and model safe exploration and skill building with little gymnasts.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA FALL FESTIVAL Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Rose of Lima parish hall. There will be a Christmas quilt raffle, a “bucket” raffle with five fabulous prizes, craft items and baked goods. The church store will be open. A carry-out only of chili and/or chicken noodle soup meal will be served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost of lunch is $5.
BEGINNER UKULELE Nov. 5, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn to play the ukulele in this 4-week skill building class, then hang around for the kanikapila (jam session) after. No instrument? Borrow a ukulele from the library.
PAWS FOR THANKS Nov. 6, noon - 3 p.m., Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive. Open house with staff-guided tours of the facility. Light refreshments will also be provided. Gifts will be available for purchase to benefit AVHS. For questions about the open house please contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org
QIGONG Nov. 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
GENTLE YOGA Nov. 8, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body in this beginner-friendly class. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BV CONNECTS NETWORKING Nov. 8, noon - 1:30 p.m., Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Lunch served by True Beginnings Cafe. Guest speaker warden Jason Lengerich. This event is free and offered by the CDOC and Buena Vista Correctional Complex. Seating is limited; please register at https://forms.gle/6ip3s5CMdL2tF6LU7
BOTANICAL ILLUSTRATION: PART 2 OF 2 Nov. 9, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the skills to render plants in remarkable scientific detail and the artistic techniques needed to create beautiful and lasting plant portraits. Register at https://forms.gle/3JjqxvKJEM59ngoy9
free legal self-help clinic Nov. 9, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Nov. 10, noon - 1 p.m. Author Bonnie Garmus discusses her debut New York Times bestselling novel “Lessons in Chemistry.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
BUENA VISTA SCARECROW CONTEST Businesses can register at https://bit.ly/2022BVScarecrow. There is no cost to participate. Beginning Oct. 25, kids can pick up scarecrow ballots at Stedman’s, Buena Vista Public Library and Once Upon a Time Trapeze Bookstore. Kids will vote in four categories: Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative and Your Favorite. Ballots will be turned back into these locations by Nov. 1. Ten kids’ ballots will be randomly drawn and winners will receive a local business gift card.
ANNUAL GARNA PHOTO CONTEST Participants may submit photos now through Nov. 8. The public can enter a People’s Choice vote through Nov. 10 (for a $1 donation per vote with a five-vote minimum). Participants can enter as many photos as they like (for a $10 donation per photo). For more info, to submit photos or to vote on your favorites, visit: www.gogophotocontest.com/garna. For questions, please contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or info@garna.org
ANNUAL FELINE AND FIDO PHOTO CONTEST Oct. 17-30. Enter a pet’s photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/avhs or vote for another pet’s photo. There is a requested donation of $5 per photo submission. Votes are a $1 donation per vote with a $5 minimum. All photos submitted will be featured in the AVHS 2023 calendar. For questions about the photo contest, please contact Emy Luebbering at elueberring@ark-valley.org
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
STRONG WOMEN STRONG BONES CLASS Mondays and Fridays, 10 - 11 :30 a.m. Call Barb at 719-395-3956 for details.
Buena Vista Library
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays, 10 a.m. The Salida Circus teaches stretches, games and circus skills including juggling, tumbling, parent tot acrobatics, stilt walking and so much more. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Reading to dogs boosts children’s reading skills while also supporting social and emotional skills. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays on Zoom, 5 - 6:30 p.m. We welcome anyone and everyone, near and far, to discuss the issues of the day in light of the faith journey in an open, welcoming and non-judgmental forum. Topics are fluid and chosen by the gathered group with the guidance of the Faith Education Team and Pastor at CUCC. Email to cucc.conversations@icloud.com to learn more.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
COMMUNITY COFFEE first Wednesday of the month, 8 - 9 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, Aspen Room. Join local leadership for free coffee and updates on our town.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
