Thursday
Sept. 22
VIRTUAL: SALEM WITCHES Sept. 22, 1 - 2 p.m. Join the Buena Vista Public Library to learn more about the Salem Witch Hunt of 1962. Join from your computer or gather for a viewing party at the library. Registration and more information at buenavistalibrary.org
CHAFFEE HOUSING AUTHORITY HOUSE PARTY Sept. 22, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Mingle with local housing professionals while hearing the latest from CHA on their strategic plan to meet workforce housing needs. Appetizers from Amica’s, a cash bar, mocktails and live music. Free to the public but registration is required. Go to www.ChaffeeHousingAuthority.org/houseparty, or RSVP to Becky Longberg at 719-530-2590.
22ND U.S. SERVICE ACADEMY Sept. 22, 5:30 - 7:45 p.m. The five Service Academies and four college ROTC Programs will present a U.S. Service Academy, ROTC and Congressional Information Event virtually. Preregister for this event at https://bit.ly/3xiUBuA
Friday
Sept. 23
VARSITY FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 23, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Limon.
14ER FEST Sept. 23-25. Motorized and nonmotorized trail festival. See 14erfest.org for more information.
Weekend
Sept. 24-25
CRA STEWARDSHIP EVENT Sept. 24, on CR 250 at the base of Mount Shavano. Groups will clean out and downsize campfire rings for safety and pick up trash. Contact Event Coordinator Joe Greiner at adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to find out where to meet and what to bring. Visit chaffeerecadopters.org for more information.
Monday
Sept. 26
PLAY, LEARN & GROW - GROWING READERS SEPT. 26, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Caregivers and their children experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) activities set up in self-paced stations. Build a take-home kit as you go. Register at buenavistalibrary.org
QIGONG Sept. 26, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
JV FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 26, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Opponent TBD.
GIRLS MS VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 26, Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Woodland Park Middle School.
Tuesday
Sept. 27
GENTLE YOGA Sept. 27, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if
you have one.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Sept. 27, 2 - 3 p.m. Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Faulkner Award winner Hernan Diaz talks about his book “Trust.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
GIRLS JV LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL GAME Sept. 27, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Sanford.
GIRLS VARSITY LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL GAME Sept. 27, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Sanford.
‘CURTIS TO COLORADO’ PIANO CONCERT Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant. Tickets are $35. Students K-12 are free, and one adult accompanying one or more students may purchase a ticket for $20. A reception with a silent auction follows the concert in the SteamPlant ballroom and is open to all attendees. Tickets are available at www.salidasteamplant.com or at the SteamPlant.
Wednesday
Sept. 28
GREAT FUTURES GALA Sept. 28, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion. Featuring a buffet dinner, a new video featuring the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and a live auction. Two Club heroes will be honored, and comedian Chris Voth will round out the evening. Tickets are $50 and are available at eventbrite.com
LOOKING FORWARD
CENTRAL COLORADO CONSERVANCY FUNDRAISER Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m., Hutchinson Ranch. Local food and beverages, a silent and live auction, live music and opportunities for conservation-minded community members to connect. Tickets are $50 and are on sale at www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event until Sept. 28, or until the event sells out. For more information, to become an event sponsor or to volunteer, email info@centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
EMBRACING AGING EXPO Sept. 30, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Expert speakers on topics including Diabetes, Women’s Health, Eating for Bone Health and many more. Activities will include e-bike demonstrations, exciting prize giveaways, a photo booth, an Age Strong Chaffee discussion panel, therapeutic mini-horses, pickleball and fitness classes. Additional highlights include a delicious lunch provided by Kalamata Pit, functional assessments provided by Leslie Duran, ice cream complimentary of Salida Pharmacy and Fountain and prizes provided by community table partners. For further details, please visit www.embracingagingchaffee or e-mail Molly Bischoff at mbischoff@chaffeecounty.org
BALLROOM FALL JAM Oct. 2, Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel. Fundraiser benefitting Coletrain Music Academy. CMA Group Jam 4 - 6 p.m., live music 6:30 - 9 p.m. Games, live auction, food and drinks available for purchase at Wesley & Rose. Tickets: $25 at tickets.coletrainmusicacademy.com
QIGONG Oct. 3, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
BEGINNER WEB DESIGN: SESSION 1 Oct. 5, 5 p.m. Learn the basics of web development in this 5-week course, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript and the foundation to create your own website. Bring your own laptop, or use one at the library. To register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME Oct. 7, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Head to Mini-Blessings and lead a miniature horse through the arena, explore the sensory garden and jump in leaves to celebrate fall.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Oct. 13, 2 - 3 p.m. Dr. Aziz Gazipura, a leading expert on social confidence, discusses how to stop being too nice and worrying about what others think. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
INVITATION TO JOIN the Arkansas Valley Gospel Choir which will be singing at ClearView Community Church Sunday Nov. 6 with four Thursday evening rehearsals leading up to it. Music reading isn’t necessary. For more information and specific times, contact Brandon Chism at brandon@clearviewcommunity.org, call the church office at 719-395-3120 or visit their website at clearviewcommunity.org/music-ministry
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays, 10 a.m. The Salida Circus teaches stretches, games and circus skills including juggling, tumbling, parent tot acrobatics, stilt walking and so much more. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Teen Ambassadors third Friday of each month, 3:45 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.