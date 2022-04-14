Thursday
April 14
BV CARES BASKETBALL GAME April 14, 2:25 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Donations accepted.
GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER GAME April 14, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Fountain Valley.
GREAT DECISIONS: DRUG POLICY IN LATIN AMERICA April 14, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Consider the roots and consequences of punitive drug policies. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
VALLEY VISIONS OPENING April 14, 5 - 8 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Ballroom. Showcase of art by 60 local artists, as well as a special show by top student artists from Salida schools in the mezzanine. Cash bar, music by Maryanne Rozzi on the Celtic harp and silent auction. Donations accepted at the door. www.salidacouncilforthearts.org/valley-visions
CHOCOLATE LOVER’S FANTASY April 14, 5:30 - 8 p.m., Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort, 15870 CR 162. Chocolate dessert samples, savory appetizers, beer and wine tasting and a silent auction with exclusive items. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For more details, visit alliancechaffee.org/thealliance-events/
Friday
April 15
MIDDLE SCHOOL DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 15, 3 p.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Centauri High School.
Weekend
April 16-17
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION April 16, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Cindy Walter of Colorado Springs, with special feature from Patty Ouellette, Jeweler’s Bench. Piano and song by Katie Goddard. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. RSVP to Betty 395-6967 or Judy 395-8230. Free babysitting at Mt. Heights Baptist Church.
UKULELE JAM April 16, 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
MIDDLE SCHOOL DOUBLE HEADER BASEBALL April 16, 11 a.m., Buena Vista River Park Baseball Field. Vs. Cotopaxi.
Monday
April 18
MIDLAND TUNNEL STABILIZATION PROJECT begins April 18. This should not affect its anticipated completion date.
QIGONG April 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong (pronounced ‘chee gong’) involves coordinated, low flowing movement, deep breathing and a
meditative state of mind.
HRRMC CANDIDATE FORUM April 18, 6:30 p.m. The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County (LWVCC) will host a virtual HRRMC Board of Directors candidate forum for the May 3 HRRMC Board of Directors election. Voters may watch and listen in real time via Zoom (https://bit.ly/3xrK9l9)
or at a later time on the LWVCC website (lwvchaffeecounty.org) within a few days of the initial airing. Voters who would like to submit questions may do so by sending them to shmhd81211@gmail.com by April 15.
Tuesday
April 19
WHIPPLE TRAIL WORK April 19-26, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day. The Whipple Trail will be receiving maintenance on the first 1,500 feet of the trail. There will be a mix of times when the trail may be open and/or closed to the public. Caution is advised. The upper section of the Whipple Trail via the Bridge to Bridge Trail from the Ramsour Bridge can be an alternate route. For additional information, please contact erichmond@buenavistaco.gov
Wednesday
April 20
The Artist’s Palette April 20, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design and make beautiful beaded bracelets inspired by Mexican Huichol bead art.
LOOKING FORWARD
STREAM EXPLORERS. GARNA and Collegiate Peaks chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer a 4-day camp focusing on stream ecology and fly-fishing for middle school youth, grades 5-8, in Buena Vista. The dates are Saturdays, April 23, 30 and May 7 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and May 14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The program is free, but registration is required by April 21 Space is limited. Contact GARNA at 719-539-5106 or email Bianka Martinez at youth@garna.org with any questions.
NARFE BILLIE LOVE CHAPTER 2286 MEETING April 21, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50, Salida. Guests are welcome.
For information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or chapter president Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
Central Mountain SBDC Open House + Ribbon Cutting April 22, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Palace Hotel, Salida. Meet up with friends, colleagues and like-minded entrepreneurs while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, and appetizers catered by Kalamata Pit.
EARTH DAY April 22, Salida. The event will feature the popular Parade of the Species through downtown to Riverside Park, along with music, community partner booths, speakers, displays and food and refreshments. The parade units will organize at Alpine Park beginning at 11:30 and kick off at noon, marching down F Street to Riverside Park. For more information or to take part, visit climatecolorado.com/
‘A CELEBRATION OF AMERICAN COMPOSERS’ April 22-24. Collegiate Peaks Chorale concert featuring the music of American culture and history. Concerts are 7 p.m. April 22 and 3 p.m. April 23 at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista, and 3 p.m. April 24 at First Presbyterian Church in Salida. Free; donations accepted at the door.
UKULELE JAM April 23, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
MOTHER! THE STORY OF MARY HARRIS JONES April 23, 2 - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. 60-minute, one-woman play starring Jan Justis as famous union organizer, rabble-rouser and child rights advocate, Mary Harris Mother Jones. Audience capped at 50.
Keeping Bewnie, Buena! BV Neighborhood Clean-Up Day April 24, 1 - 3 p.m., west dirt parking lot of the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Public welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
COMMUNITY DISCUSSION ON POLARIZATION April 27, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Join a community discussion focused on exploring the divisions in America that are impacting its people, including a free showing of the documentary ”Stars and Strife.”
GREAT DECISIONS: INDUSTRIAL POLICY April 28, 4:30 - 6 p.m. Buena Vista Public Library. Discuss supply chain upheaval, trade and economic policy. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for Zoom link and more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.