Thursday
Aug. 4
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 4, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain Mantra.
Friday
Aug. 5
COFFEE WITH THE BUTTERFLIES Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. Bring your mug and join butterfly ecologist Sara Simpson for a morning coffee walk with the butterflies along the Monarch Spur trail. Register at bit.ly/3Jq8NXm
DESTINATION STORY TIME Aug. 5, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center. From the BV Community Center, walk the river trail and learn about building trails, wildlife encounters and adventure right here in Buena Vista with the Buena Vista Single Track Coalition.
Traveling Art Show Aug. 5-31 at the Gunnison Arts Center, Sept. 3-15 at the Salida SteamPlant Theater, Sept. 17-Oct. 2 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. All art in the show will be for sale and sales will be handled online through the Chaffee Arts website. Entry is first come, first serve and the online entry deadline will be July 1. Information about the show and online entry will be available online at www.chaffeearts.com
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 5, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Nobody Gets Hurt.
Weekend
Aug. 6-7
CPR AND FIRST AID CLASS Aug. 6, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., 1 hour lunch break. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Dept. Earn a CPR/First Aid certification in this course.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Aug. 6, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Jeff Perigo & Friends.
CHAFFEE DEMOCRATS PICNIC FUNDRAISER Aug. 6, 4 - 6 p.m., Historic Hutchinson Homestead. Outdoor event featuring live music, snacks and beverages, children’s activities and the ice cream truck. Recommended donation is $30 per person for ages 14 and up. Parking is limited at the Homestead, so individuals should plan on parking at the Crossroads Welcome Center, Hwy 50 and 285 in Poncha Springs where round-trip transportation will be available with Chaffee Shuttle starting at 3:10 p.m. For more information and registration, see chaffeecountydemocrats.org
Monday
Aug. 8
REPUBLICANS MEETING Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., Salida Housing Authority. 525 W. 16th St., Salida.
Tuesday
Aug. 9
BOREAL TOAD MONITORING Aug. 9. Moderate hike to Bear Lake and Galena Lake near Leadville to collect key data on boreal toads and their habitat. Expect to spend all day in the field. More information upon registration at garna.org
TECHY TACO TUESDAY Aug. 9, noon - 1:30 p.m., Salida Community Center. Technology savvy middle and high schoolers will be volunteering their time to assist older adults with their phones, I-pads, laptops, etc. Participants are asked to bring their technology, questions and challenges they may be having with their technology to the event. A free and delicious taco bar will be provided. For further details, visit www.embracingagingchaffee
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 9, 7 - 8 p.m. Liz Moore discusses her international bestseller ‘Long Bright River’ and her other works. For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
Wednesday
Aug. 10
GARNA MUSHROOM HIKE Aug. 10. Location pending. Join Erica Gift, Ph.D., for a very special, full-day mushroom hike. $10 for members, $20 for non-members. Contact info@garna.org or 719-539-5106 for more info or to sign up.
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Aug. 10, Buena Vista Community Center. Lunch line starts at 12; come earlier to socialize. Dogs and burgers will be served. Bring your own place setting and a side dish to share. Door prizes will be awarded.
AVHS FUNDRAISER MOVIE NIGHT Aug. 10, Comanche Drive-In. Featuring ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2.’ All are welcome, including dogs; please keep them on a leash and pick up after them. Adult tickets are $10 and children’s tickets (13 and under) are $5. Tickets may be preordered at www.ark-valley.org/drive-in/. Contact Emy Luebbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org with questions.
LOOKING FORWARD
CONCERT IN THE PARK Aug. 11, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Tim Burt.
COFFEE WITH THE BUTTERFLIES Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. Bring your mug and join butterfly ecologist Sara Simpson for a morning coffee walk with the butterflies along the Monarch Spur trail. Register at https://bit.ly/3Jq8NXm
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 12, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Bob Weir.
HCFAA FALL MIDDLE SCHOOL MUSICAL AUDITIONS Aug. 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ. Auditions for “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be handled in a “workshop” manner with groups of six students, one hour per group. Please arrive early to give time for paperwork and vocal range check. If this date is a problem for you, we are able to schedule an alternate time for your student. Participation is $40 per student. Please email hcfaabv@gmail.com back to confirm an audition time slot. Sign ups close August 11.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Aug. 13, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Tickets $20, available online at buenavistaheritage.org
GOLD RUSH DAYS Aug. 13-14, McPhelemy Park.
QIGONG Aug. 15, 1 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS CHORALE REHEARSALS Aug. 15, 6 - 8:30 p.m., ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Rd. Rehearsals starting for Christmas concert. No formal auditions to join, only a fundamental knowledge or familiarity with music; new members welcome. For more information, visit collegiatepeakschorale.org or contact Brandon Chism at collegiatepeakschorale@gmail.com
ARTIST’S PALETTE: RECYCLED METAL WIND SPINNER Aug. 17, 1 - 2 p.m. Buena Vista Public Library. Repurpose aluminum cans to create decorative outdoor wind spinners, or use as lively party decor. All supplies provided. Visit buenavistalibrary.org to register.
FAMILY YOGA IN THE PARK Aug. 18, 10 a.m. Meet by the restrooms at McPhelemy Park. Bring a towel or yoga mat.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Aug. 19, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Andrea Earley Coen, Tom Plant and Bruce Warren.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CALL FOR ARTISTS IN LIBRARY EXHIBIT through July and August. Email chaffeearts@gmail.com if you would like to participate.
NOTABLES INVITES NEW SINGERS. Male and female singers are invited to join The Notables for their Christmas concerts Dec. 9-11. All participants must be fully vaccinated and boosted. No auditions required. The chorus practices at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E Streets, Salida. To sign up, call Linda Taylor at 719 539-2428. Visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at 719-322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 719-395-9321.
