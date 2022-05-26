EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Friday
May 27
CKS PADDLEFEST May 27-30. Schedule of events found at ckspaddlefest.com
Weekend
May 28-29
BUENA VISTA HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY May 28, 10 a.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex.
LINK SCHOOL GRADUATION CEREMONY May 28, 10:30 a.m., Wylie Lodge, Adventure Unlimited, 18325 County Road #366, Buena Vista.
BUENA VISTA HERITAGE MUSEUM OPENING DAY May 28.
BLUEGRASS ON THE ARKANSAS May 28-29, Salida. Bands will perform Saturday evening starting at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Visit bluegrassonthearkansas.org for more information.
LOOKING FORWARD
CHAFFEE ARTS OPEN AWARDS SHOW June 1-13, Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Entry to he museum is free during the art show. For more information, visit www.chaffeearts.com
TURQUOISE LAKE 20K June 4, 9 a.m. on Matchless Boat Ramp at Turquoise Lake. Price: $40. Learn more and register online at leadvillesportshall.com/turquoise-lake-20k
SALIDA CIRCUS SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY June 4, 10 a.m., River Park Pavilion. Magic Steve will perform interactive illusions, Miss Joan will make mind-bending balloon creations and aerialists will be flying.
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays, June 4-Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays, June 5-Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
LEADVILLE NATIONAL FISH HATCHERY 5K June 5, 8:30 a.m. Adults: $25. Youth (individuals 17 and under): Free. Register 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. in front of main hatchery building. Learn more or register online at http://leadvillesportshall.com/fish-hatchery-5k/
WALDEN CHAMBER CONCERT June 5, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant Theater. Featuring the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn and the rarely-heard “Duo for Violin and Cello” by Zoltán Kodály. Tickets are available at the door or online at waldenchambermusic.org
DESTINATION STORY TIME June 7, 10 a.m. Visit with staff from the Town’s Water Treatment Plant and get an inside peek into where our drinking water comes from. Park near the intersection of CR 361 and CR 340.
MARINE SCIENCE AND WATER ECOSYSTEMS June 8, 10 - 11 a.m., River Park Pavilion, Buena Vista. See fascinating adaptations of sea life and impactful ways of restoring the health of our waterways. Make an angler fish hat and learn about bioluminescence, try on a blubber glove and take away great ideas for toys from recycled household items. K-5th grade.
free legal self-help clinic June 8, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
FYI FOR KIDS’ SAKE FUNDRAISER June 10, 4 - 7 p.m., Salida Scout Hut. Family and Youth Initiatives hosts its annual fundraiser to benefit families and youth of Chaffee County. A silent auction will be held along with appetizers by Kalamatapit Catering, mocktails by TangleFoot Libations and live music provided by Rusty Lungs Trio. To purchase tickets, please go to chaffeecountyfyi.org or contact your favorite FYI staff member.
COLLEGIATE PEAKS STAMPEDE RODEO June 11-12, Rodeo Grounds, Gregg Drive, Buena Vista. Tie down roping, team roping, mixed team roping, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, mutton butsin’ and junior bull riding. $15 per adult, $10 per child, free for 6 and under.
RIDE THE ROCKIES June 11-17. Visit ridetherockies.com for more information.
ROCKIES SKILL CHALLENGE June 18, 8:30 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista High School Baseball Field. See how fast you can run the bases, how far you can hit and how far you can throw. The top boy and girl in each age group will advance to the sectional competition. Only sneakers or plastic/rubber cleats permitted. You may bring your own bat. All other equipment will be provided. Ages 6-13. Free.
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 23, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Mountain J.
CONCERT IN THE PARK June 30, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Bill Kelly.
CONCERT IN THE PARK July 7, 6 - 8 p.m., McPhelemy Park. Featuring Alex Johnstone of Rapidgrass.
free legal self-help clinic July 13, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
ONGOING EVENTS
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
