Thursday
Aug. 25
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Aug. 25, 10 - 11 a.m. Liz Wiseman, New York Times best selling author, researcher and executive adviser talks about her latest book ‘Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply Your Impact.’ For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
VARSITY FOOTBALL Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Salida High School. Buena Vista vs. Salida.
Weekend
Aug. 27-28
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Aug. 27, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Blue Recluse.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST Aug. 28, 8 - 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall. Menu includes breakfast burrito smothered in green chili, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, juice and coffee. Proceeds to benefit Ukraine relief fund.
Monday
Aug. 29
RESEARCH TOOLS AND TIPS Aug. 29, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn tips and shortcuts for searching and tap into the power of Gale databases and Prospector. Snacks provided. Laptops available or bring your own; bring your library card or come early to set one up. Adults welcome.
Tuesday
Aug. 30
PUBLIC TOWN MEETING Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. A presentation on the Historic Survey of 25 properties in town will begin the evening followed by a presentation and discussion on codifying the Architectural Design Guidelines for existing and new buildings on East Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m.
LOOKING FORWARD
BEACH BASH FUNDRAISER Sept. 1, 5 p.m., Riverside Grill at River Runners. The event is “River Chic” and family-friendly (under 6 is free). Dinner by Kalamatapit Catering and music by Gypsy Cattle Drive. Tickets are available at garna.org
DESTINATION STORYTIME Sept. 2, 2 p.m. Explore historic St. Elmo with local resident and historian Melanie Roth. Tour the parlor house, sit down for stories in the school house and play games outside. Meet at the Parlor house.
KIDS’ FISHING DERBY Sept. 3, McPhelemy Park. Ages 14 and under. Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., fishing registration at 9 a.m., derby information at 9:45 a.m. The fishing derby begins at 10 a.m. with awards and free Optimist hot dog lunch following at 11:15 a.m. Bring a fishing pole, line, reel, lures/flies/bait, cap, sunscreen and sunglasses. No entry fee.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Sept. 3, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. Groovespeak.
VAIL VALLEY BAND WITH JAKE RILEY Sept. 3, 7 p.m., Tabor Opera House, Leadville. Buena Vista-raised Jake Riley will open the night with his ever-more-popular form of “cowboy contemporary” performance poetry. Tickets are $30 and are available on bit.ly/3A1tRiz or at the door.
BUENA VISTA COMMUNITY DANCE Sept. 3, 7 - 9 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome. No partner or experience necessary.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 4, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Wayne Hancock & Randy & Carole Barnes
ADULT TAKE & MAKE KIT: MERMAID ROCK PHOTO HOLDER Sept. 6, Buena Vista Public Library. With a simple wire wrap, decorated stones become practical desk accessories. All supplies provided, free. Available while supplies last.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Sept. 8, noon - 1 p.m. Bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, discusses her book “Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tim Burt.
ABSTRACT ART COLLAGE Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This class invites you to experiment with materials, techniques and texture to create abstract collages. Registration and more information at buenavistalibrary.org
CRA STEWARDSHIP EVENT Sept. 10, 10 a.m., campsites near Cottonwood Lake. Groups will clean out and downsize campfire rings for safety and pick up trash. Contact Event Coordinator Joe Greiner at adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to find out where to meet and what to bring. Visit chaffeerecadopters.org for more information.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Sept. 10, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. NASCA Lines.
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 11, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tim Burt.
UAS ROUNDUP Sept. 11-12. The focus of this year’s event is Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). Topics will include specialized training, equipment, operational planning, tactical waivers and risk management. Sept. 11 will be Demonstration Day at the Buena Vista Drone Training Park, with the conference on Sept. 12. Preregistration is recommended due to limited space. See uasroundup.com for more.
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN OPEN HOUSE Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Mingle with fellow conservatives and candidates. Light lunch.
AGING MASTERY PROGRAM Sept. 12-Nov. 14, 9:30 - 11 a.m. Colorado Mountain College and Chaffee County Public Health will be offering a 10-week health and wellness program to residents 55 and over. Classes will be held Mondays in person or virtually. Cost is $99. To learn more or register, visit communityeducation.coloradomtn.edu and search for the Aging program under Salida.
PLAY, LEARN & GROW - GROWING READERS SEPT. 12, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Caregivers and their little charges move through five stations that support early literacy. Build a take-home kit as you go. Register at buenavistalibrary.org
QIGONG Sept. 12, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
ONGOING EVENTS
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION. The second annual ‘Rally in the Valley’ Tournament registration will continue until Aug. 29. The tournament will be held Sept. 16, 17 and 18 at Centennial Park, 410 W Rainbow Blvd, Salida. Divisions include Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles. Cost $35, $10/event. To register, go to www.PickleballBrackets.com
For more information, contact Stephanie McDonald at: smcdonald1107@hotmail.com
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
CALL FOR ARTISTS IN LIBRARY EXHIBIT through July and August. Email chaffeearts@gmail.com if you would like to participate.
NOTABLES INVITES NEW SINGERS. Male and female singers are invited to join The Notables for their Christmas season, with concerts scheduled for December 9-11. All participants must be fully vaccinated and boosted. No auditions required. The chorus practices at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E Streets, Salida. To sign up, call Linda Taylor at 719 539-2428. Visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
